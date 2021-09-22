"League of Legends" World Championship 2021 is about to happen. Because of this, many Riot Games fans are expecting some exciting matches between the most talented international teams in the Summoner's Rift.

Aside from the professional competitive teams, "League of Legends" players should also look out for the champions that could impact the upcoming matches.

Remember, there were some instances when insane hero pickings made massive differences in various matchups. This could definitely happen once again in the upcoming Worlds 2021 since Riot Games released some major hero adjustments, as well as entirely new champions.

'League of Legends' Heroes To Impact Worlds 2021

According to Dot Esports' latest report, there are some heroes, which could be used in the top, mid, jungle, and bottom lanes that could drastically change an outcome of a match.

If you are wondering who they are, here are the champs that players should keep an eye on in the upcoming "LoL" 2021 World Championship:

Amumu (Support)

Riot Games released the Amumu rework, which offers great mobility skills. As of the moment, players are already taking advantage of its latest Bandage Toss, which can be cast twice in a row. Thanks to this update, gamers can now easily gank enemy teams easier and more efficiently.

Ezreal (ADR)

Aside from releasing reworks, the developer of "League of Legends" also launched various hero nerfs, which are now removing some champions in the spotlight. But, not on Ezreal. Because of this, Ezreal is now considered a major ADC since his skills and damage still remain the same, unlike Varus and other major ADRs that were weakened.

Twisted Fate (Mid)

For the past months in 2021, Twisted Fate has appeared around 25% in all professional matches. If the competing teams in the Worlds 2021 don't ban this hero, players can expect great outplays from mid-laners or top-laners.

Camille (Top)

Despite the Patch 11.18 nerf that Camille receives, she is still considered one of the most powerful early-game heroes in the Summoner's Rift. She can still scale better than other top-lane champs, such as Nasus, Darius, and other late-gamers or bully heroes.

Lillia (Jungle)

Lillia is one of the newest heroes in the Summoner's Rift. She offers massive healing effects, movement speed buff, as well massive AP damage. Right now, she is considered one of the top picks in the upcoming "League of Legends" World Championship 2021.

World Championship 2021's Details

GiveMeSport reported that the "LoL" eSports World Championship will start this coming Oct. 5. The event would take place in Iceland.

On the other hand, you can stream the live international "League of Legends" competition via Riot Games' Twitch channel or LoL Esports' official YT account.

For more news updates about "League of Legends" and other popular strategic titles, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

