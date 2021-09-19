Xbox Series X restock is one rare occurrence these days, especially as there have been several stock drops, but nothing significant as of these times as people are left wondering about its availability. It remains limited these days, and despite the thousands of consoles that Microsoft and retailers have sold, it is still in high demand from gamers.

This is more applicable now, especially as people have been introduced to the Halo Edition, which features a more limited console that has the special decals and design of the popular Xbox Exclusive. Last August was its initial release from Microsoft, and it was said to be limited, but for some reason, the company has had several drops throughout September.

Xbox Series X Restock

The chip shortage is real, and it is a massive bummer, especially during this pandemic where people are stuck with gaming as their coping channel as some remain stuck at home.

The problem would not be resolved in the present and maybe felt until 2023 which is a massive wait for people to have the gaming console from both PlayStation and Xbox.

Walmart

Walmart Status: Out of Stock; Check back for updates known for constant restocking, one of the most consistent retail stores for the restocks.

Price: $499 SRP (Black or White 512 GB Variant)

Check out Xbox Series X's Listing on Walmart.

Amazon

Amazon Status: Out of Stock; Check back for updates but is only carrying third-party resellers.

Price: $499 SRP (Black or White 512 GB Variant)

Check out Xbox Series X's Listing on Amazon.

Best Buy

Best Buy Status: Out of Stock; Check back for updates known for constant restocking.

Price: $499 SRP (Black or White 512 GB Variant)

Check out Xbox Series X's Listing on Best Buy.

GameStop

GameStop Status: Currently out-of-stock, follow GameStop's Twitter account for restock updates and drops, known for offering bundles with games. Known for restocks from Wednesdays.

Price: $499 SRP

Check out Xbox Series X's Listing on GameStop.

Microsoft

Microsoft Status: Out of Stock, check for updates as Microsoft updates its website.

Price: $499 (SRP)

Check out Microsoft's website for Xbox Series X Console and Deals.

Target

Target Status: Out of Stock; Check back for updates, known for having surprise drops for limited units, also known for restock events.

Price: $499 SRP (Black or White 512 GB Variant)

Check out Xbox Series X's Listing on Target.

Xbox Series X Halo Edition

On the other hand, the Xbox Series X Halo Edition is continuing its release but has no guaranteed stock drops for this week as it is not a regular production console.

That being said, people should still check out these sites below for stocks and availability in case something pops up.

SRP: $550

