"Side Eyeing Chloe" viral facial expression meme's NFT or non-fungible token is now up for auction with its starting price at 5 ETH or $15,000, and it is still about to go higher.

'Side Eyeing Chloe' Viral Meme NFT

It has been seven years since the viral facial expression image of a two-year-old girl was created, as per LadBible. Little did she know back then that her honest reaction would make a huge mark in her life.

And now, what has been a meme for years already, just started its NFT auction.

It will allow the buyer of the NFT to own the original digital image of the facial expression of Chloe Chem.

It is worth noting that an NFT gives the buyer a certificate for owning the digital copy of virtually anything--from memes like this and even artworks, according to the BBC.

'Side Eyeing Chloe' Viral Meme

A video last September 2013 captured the facial expression of a young girl named Chloe. Her mother filmed it as she was informing her two daughters about a surprise getaway to Disneyland.

During the revelation on the video, the older sister of Chloe even went into tears after learning that they are going on a trip to the popular theme park destination.

However, what became a viral hit was the reaction that Chloe had after learning about the surprise family vacation to Disneyland--wherein the two-year-old girl seemed to be unimpressed with the trip, and her sister's response.

It is to note that Chloe did the viral facial expression while the two-year-old girl watched her older sister cry.

The original YouTube video of the Disneyland surprise trip revelation has already garnered more than 20 million views. But no one actually knows the tally of how many times her side-eying viral expression was used by social media folks as a meme.

'Side Eyeing Chloe' Viral Meme Star Today

The star of the viral meme is now a 10-year-old lady who amassed over 500,000 followers in her Instagram account.

What's more, Chloe was able to set up her merch line, featuring the viral expression. Her products span from hoodies, blankets, and even water bottles.

Not just that, the viral star in the meme also has her own TikTok account, which earlier this yeaf on Jan. 28, posted a recreation of her viral unimpressed reaction.

During the TikTok video, Chloe even narrated what happened during the video, explaining that she always did that face when she was still a young girl.

Viral Meme NFTs

It is not the first time that viral memes get auctioned for hefty prices as an NFT.

For instance, the disaster girl meme NFT was sold at a whopping $500K price tag.

On the other hand, the "Charlie Bit My Finger" meme cost a cool $700,000 as an NFT.

