Microsoft Surface Pro 8 and Surface Laptop Studio are two of the hottest and top tier PCs from the hybrid laptops which the software company has recently released in their showcase. However, the dilemma for buyers now is which of these devices to buy or purchase, something which they need to evaluate when purchasing.

The Surface Pro 8 has been leaked earlier to its supposed launch date, something which the company had not anticipated ahead of their Wednesday event earlier this week.

The new 120Hz refresh rate for its display, as well as Thunderbolt USB-C ports, has given the public a massive excitement for the device, something which is coming for the platform.

Microsoft Surface Pro 8

Specs:

Battery Life: Up to 16 hours

Connections: 2 x USB-C with USB 4.0/Thunderbolt 4, 3.5mm headphone jack, 1 x Surface Connect port, Surface Type Cover port, Compatible with Surface Dial off-screen interaction

Dimensions: 11.3 in x 8.2 in x 0.37 in

Display: 13" PixelSense Flow Display, 2880 x 1920 (267 PPI) resolution, up to 120Hz refresh rate (60Hz default), 3:2 aspect ratio

Graphics: Intel Iris Xe Graphics (i5, i7)

Memory: 8GB, 16GB, 32GB (LPDDR4x)

Processor: Quad-core 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 Processor, Quad-core 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1185G7 Processor

Software: Windows 11 Home

Pen Compatibility: Microsoft Pen Protocol (MPP), Surface Slim Pen 2

Storage: SSD from 128GB to 1TB (Removable)

Wireless: Wi-Fi 6: 802.11ax compatible, Bluetooth Wireless 5.1 technology

Price: $1,099.99

The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 is a direct competitor to the Apple MacBook Pro, a 13-inch laptop that has the capabilities to perform massive tasks and still be a computer that is portable and easy to carry. Surface Pro 8 brings a lot to the table, but the only "con" here is that for its price, it is paired with Intel Xe graphics instead of an Nvidia.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio

Specs:

Battery Life: 18 to 19 hours

Dimensions: 12.72" x 8.97" in x 0.746"

Display: 14.4"2 PixelSenseTM Flow Display, up to 120 Hz refresh rate, 2400 x 1600 (201 PPI) resolution, 3:2 aspect ratio

Graphics: Intel Core i5 models: Intel Iris Xe Graphics, Intel Core i7 models: NVIDIA GeForce RTX3050 Ti laptop GPU with 4GB GDDR6 GPU memory

Memory: 16GB or 32GB LPDDR4x RAM

Processor: Quad-core 11th Gen Intel Core H35 i5-11300H, Quad-core 11th Gen Intel Core H35 i7-11370H

Software: Windows 11 Home

Storage: SSd from 256gb up to 2TB (Removable)

Wireless: Wi-Fi 6: 802.11ax compatible, Bluetooth Wireless 5.1 technology, Xbox Wireless built-in

Price: $1,599.99

The Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio is more of a laptop that can be converted into a "tablet" like or creative, a business device like the previous Surface Pros. Microsoft said this would be something new, and it is packed with great specs, something which gives more to users.

Which Microsoft Surface for You?

Comparing devices from Microsoft, the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 is more of a business, on-the-go 2-in-1 laptop-tablet which users can explore and enjoy for multiple uses. On the other hand, Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio focuses more on function and use, something which would be handy when it comes to massive processes.

