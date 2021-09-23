The Microsoft Surface event that took place on September 22 has a number of new product announcements that will surely excite any fan of the company's surface products.

The announcements made in the event include the Surface Pro 8, Surface Laptop Studio, Surface Go 3, Slim Pen 2, Ocean Plastic Mouse, and many more.

Microsoft Surface Event: New Tablets Announced

The Microsoft Surface event bannered new tablets that will be added to the company's Surface line of products. Leading the list of tablets announced during the event is the Surface Pro 8, whose specs and features were leaked days before the hardware event, and the Surface Duo 2 device.

Here are the tablets that have been announced during the Microsoft Surface event:

Surface Go 3

Release Date: October 5, 2021, at 12:00 p.m.

Starting Price: $399.99

Specs:

Dimensions: 9.65" x 6.9" x 0.33"

Display: 10.5" PixelSense Display, 1920 x 1280 (220 PPI) resolution, 3:2 aspect ratio

Memory: 4GB or 8GB LPDDR3

Processor: Dual-core Intel Pentium Gold 6500Y processor, Dual-core 10th Gen Intel Core i3-10100Y processor

Software: Windows 11 Home in S mode

Pen Compatibility: supports Microsoft Pen Protocol (MPP)

Storage: eMMC drive: 64 GB, SSD drive: 128 GB

Battery Life: Wi-Fi: Up to 11 hours of typical device usage

Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 615

Connections: 1 x USB-C®, 3.5 mm headphone jack, 1 x Surface Connect port

Surface Type Cover Port, MicroSDXC Card Reader

Wireless: Wi-Fi 6: IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax compatible, Bluetooth Wireless 5.0 technology

Surface Pro 8

Release Date: October 5, 2021, at 12:00 p.m.

Starting Price: $1,099.99

Specs:

Dimensions: 11.3 in x 8.2 in x 0.37 in

Display: 13" PixelSense Flow Display, 2880 x 1920 (267 PPI) resolution, up to 120Hz refresh rate (60Hz default), 3:2 aspect ratio

Memory: 8GB, 16GB, 32GB (LPDDR4x RAM)

Processor: Quad-core 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 Processor, Quad-core 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1185G7 Processor

Software: Windows 11 Home

Pen Compatibility: supports Microsoft Pen Protocol (MPP), supports Tactile signals with Surface Slim Pen 2

Storage: Removable solid-state drive (SSD) options: 128GB or 256GB, 512GB or 1TB

Battery Life: Up to 16 hours of typical device usage

Graphics: Intel Iris Xe Graphics (i5, i7)

Connections: 2 x USB-C with USB 4.0/Thunderbolt 4, 3.5mm headphone jack, 1 x Surface Connect port, Surface Type Cover port, Compatible with Surface Dial off-screen interaction

Wireless: Wi-Fi 6: 802.11ax compatible, Bluetooth Wireless 5.1 technology

According to a report by Engadget, the Slim Pen 2 was announced alongside the Surface Pro 8. The stylus pen is priced at $130.

Surface Pro 7+

Release Date: Not specified as of press time

Starting Price: Not specified as of press time

Specs:

Dimensions: 11.5" x 7.9" x 0.33"

Display: 12.3" PixelSense Display, 2736 x 1824 (267 PPI) resolution, 3:2 aspect ratio

Memory: 8GB LPDDR4x RAM

Processor: Dual-core 11th Gen Intel Core i3, Quad-core 11th Gen Intel Core i5 Processor

Software: Windows 11 Home

Pen Compatibility: supports Microsoft Pen Protocol (MPP), supports Tactile signals with Surface Slim Pen 2

Storage: Removable solid-state drive (SSD) options: 128GB

Battery Life: Up to 15 hours of typical device usage

Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics (i3), Intel Iris Xe Graphics (i5)

Connections: 1 x USB-C, 1 x full-size USB-A, 3.5mm headphone jack, 1 x Surface Connect port, Surface Type Cover port, MicroSDXC card reader (Wi-Fi), Compatible with Surface Dial off-screen interaction

Wireless: Wi-Fi 6: 802.11ax compatible, Bluetooth Wireless 5.0 technology

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio

Release Date: October 5, 2021, at 12:00 p.m.

Starting Price: $1,599.99

Specs:

Dimensions: 12.72" x 8.97" in x 0.746"

Display: 14.4"2 PixelSense TM Flow Display, up to 120 Hz refresh rate, 2400 x 1600 (201 PPI) resolution, 3:2 aspect ratio

Memory: 16GB or 32GB LPDDR4x RAM

Processor: Quad-core 11th Gen Intel Core H35 i5-11300H, Quad-core 11th Gen Intel Core H35 i7-11370H

Software: Windows 11 Home

Storage: Removable solid-state drive (SSD)6 options: 256 GB, 512 GB, 1TB, 2TB

Battery Life: Intel Core i5: Up to 19 hours of typical device usage, Intel Core i7: Up to 18 hours of typical device usage

Graphics: Intel Core i5 models: Intel Iris Xe Graphics, Intel Core i7 models: NVIDIA GeForce RTX3050 Ti laptop GPU with 4GB GDDR6 GPU memory

Connections: 2 x USB 4.0 with Thunderbolt TM 4 technologies support , 3.5 mm headphone jack, 1 x Surface Connect port

Wireless: Wi-Fi 6: 802.11ax compatible, Bluetooth Wireless 5.1 technology, Xbox Wireless built-in

Surface Duo 2

Release Date: October 21, 2021, at 12:00 p.m.

Starting Price: $1,499.99

Specs:

Dimensions: Open: 145.2 mm (H) x 184.5 mm (W) x 5.50mm (T), Closed: 145.2 mm (H) x 92.1 mm (W) x 11.0 mm (T at hinge)

Display: Dual PixelSense Fusion Displays open: 8.3" AMOLED, 2688x1892, Single PixelSense TM Screen: 5.8" AMOLED 1344x1892 (13:9), 401 PPI, HDR

Storage and Memory: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB storage, 8GB DRAM LPDDR5 memory

Processor: Qualcomm® Snapdragon TM 888 5G Mobile Platform

Battery Life: Up to 15.5 hours of Local Video Playback, up to 28 hours of Talk Time

Graphics: Intel Core i5 models: Intel Iris Xe Graphics, Intel Core i7 models: NVIDIA GeForce RTX3050 Ti laptop GPU with 4GB GDDR6 GPU memory

According to Microsoft, among the built-in Microsoft applications included in the Surface Duo are LinkedIn, Microsoft Edge, Microsoft OneDrive, Microsoft Office suite, and Microsoft Teams.

Microsoft Ocean Plastic Mouse

Per a report by The Verge, this mouse is "made from 20 percent recycled ocean plastic and packaging that's 100 percent recyclable."

According to Microsoft, features of the Ocean Plastic Mouse include a 12-month battery life from one AA battery and Bluetooth 5.0 LE connection. The product is available for pre-order in the US and Canada starting September 22.

It will be available for purchase starting October 10.

