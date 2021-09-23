(Photo : Image from Unsplash Website) Super Mario is Getting a Movie Starring Chris Pratt and Jack Black as Bowser

Although it sounds a bit too good to be true, Super Mario is finally getting a movie starring Chris Pratt and Jack Black as Bowser! Nintendo Direct shows are reportedly all about new Switch video games, but it seems like the biggest announcement actually isn't about a simple video game at all!

Nintendo Mario Movie

According to the story by CNet, Nintendo is also teaming up with the studio that is behind Despicable Me in order to bring a brand new Mario movie directly to the big screen! The movie is expected to come on December 21, 2022.

For those that have been burned by certain Mario films in the past, there's some new reassurance by the whole star-studded cast. The flick will reportedly star Chis Pratt as Mario, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Jack Black as Bowser, and Anya Taylor-Joy as Peach. There's also a 1986 Super Mario Bros movie that was never officially released internationally.

Mario Creator Gives Comments

Shigeru Miyamoto, Mario-creator, officially went on and announced the film's cast. It was noted that it will still be a while longer before they are able to share a glimpse of Mario in action on the movie screen. Miyamoto also said referring to Pratt as "so cool" and even promised a "monster performance" coming from Jack Black as Bowser.

Taylor-Joy's casting was also notable. Coming off certain roles in The Queen's Gambit, Emma, as well as the upcoming Last Night in Soho. Taylor-Joy has reportedly been earmarked as one of Hollywood's upcoming next big things. In addition, Charlie Day is set to play Luigi, and Keegan-Michael Key is set to play Toad.

Miyamoto on Nintendo Projects

Miyamoto noted that it is a very collaborative project between both Nintendo and Illumination and that he himself has enjoyed a creative process that is quite different from creating games. It was noted that it could still be a while before they are able to share updates. However, they are still looking forward to it.

It is not the first time Mario and Luigi hit the big screens, back in the 1993 Super Mario Bros. film. The whole movie has reportedly grown a semi-ironic cult following over the years. As of the moment, however, it is still a sore spot for a lot of people, reportedly even for the people involved in making the film.

Super Mario Movie

Even the leading actor Bob Hoskins called the film the worst thing that he has ever done. As of the moment, the 1993 film holds just a 35 rating on Metacritic. Social media was reportedly ablaze with reactions. This was mostly towards the casting of Chris Pratt. Mario's jumping ability has gotten a scientific explanation to find the truth about the jump.

There was also some incredulity that the actual voice of Mario in the official Nintendo video game, Charles Martinet, would not be playing the famous plumber in the film. Miyamoto, however, did note that Martinet would still have a surprise role in the movie.

