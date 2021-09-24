(Photo : Pexels/Pixabay) Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch consoles can be paired up with wireless Bluetooth headphones. Although it involves several steps and can be costly, it will improve your Switch experience.

Nintendo Switch Bluetooth Connection

To connect a Bluetooth headset, you need a Bluetooth audio transmitter that you can either plug into your console's headphone jack or plug into your bottom-facing USB-C port, according to The Verge.

Nintendo did a system update after four years, and the update now enables you to use the feature natively, and you no longer need accessories to activate the headphones.

Some transmitters for Bluetooth headphones, like Genki's Switch adapter, are still worth purchasing if you want to connect several headphones on the console simultaneously.

The Nintendo Switch only allows one set of headphones to be paired at once when there is no adapter, according to GameStop.

However, if you are the only one who will use your Switch, the new process of connecting the Bluetooth headphone is as easy as pairing your headphone with your smartphone.

With that said, there are still some steps needed to connect your headphone to your Switch console successfully.

Put the Headphone into Pairing Mode

On most pairs of headphones, especially the Bluetooth ones, you can activate pairing mode by pressing the power button down and holding it for a few seconds, according to iMore.

Most headphone models will produce a sound, or the LED lights will flash to indicate that the paring mode is on.

The feature is not limited to massive on-ear headphones. You can also use wireless earbuds if you want, but the whole pairing process is different.

You can also pair your AirPods with your console, but you will need to open the case with your AirPods inside and press the pairing button on the case.

If it does not work, you can check the instruction manual of your headphone, or you can check the process online.

Look for the Audio Setting on Your Console

You need to go to the main menu on Switch, where you can choose a game. Select on the settings icon that is located below the game library that looks like a gear.

On the next page, select the "Bluetooth Audio" option at the bottom of the screen. After clicking that option, select "Pair Device."

Register Your Headphone

Since your headphone is in pairing mode and your console is looking for them, their model name should pop up on the console's screen.

Choose the model name to start pairing your headphones or earbuds with your Switch console when you see it.

Once you are done, you will see a pop-up message that says, "Connected to Bluetooth audio."

If you see any issues during the pairing process like if your console takes 30 seconds before it wakes up from its sleep mode, you need to turn it on and off.

Nintendo noted that by connecting Bluetooth headphones to your console, it would connect to two wireless controllers only. There could be audio latency, so what you see in the game might not align with what you hear. If that happens, connect it again.

With better headphones, you can enjoy the top Nintendo Switch games of 2021.

You can also watch Netflix on your Nintendo Switch, and having a headphone improves the audio.

