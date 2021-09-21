Nintendo Switch is about to receive some new exciting games that would surely attract a lot of consumers. If you are asking why this small gaming device is still quite in demand, then you should look at its library, which offers great titles provided by first-parties and third-parties.

It allows you to have fun while the console is docked on a TV. Aside from this, you can also use it as a handheld, portable console with its own screen.

Because of this advanced yet straightforward function, many players across the globe still prefer Nintendo Switch compared to the higher-end brands, such as PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and more.

On the other hand, it also offers various iconic and news. These include "The Legends of Zelda: Breath of the Wild," "Animal Crossing: New Horizons," "Super Mario Odyssey," and more. But, Nintendo is still expected to release some new titles for the console's library.

Top Nintendo Switch Games 2021

"Pokemon Brilliant Diamond"

One of the most awaited titles to arrive in Nintendo Switch is "Pokemon Brilliant Diamond." According to GameSpot's latest report, Nintendo first released this popular adventure title on its platform way back in 2007.

"Mario Party Superstars"

Once the new "Mario Party Superstars" arrives in the console, players could expect five virtual game boards from the upcoming title. You can also enjoy its 100 minigames from vast series of collections.

Aside from these two, you can also expect the following games:

"Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild II"

"Project Triangle Strategy"

"Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope"

"Splatoon 3"

"Pokemon Legends: Arceus"

"Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp"

"Shin Megami Tensei V"

Switch Blockbuster Game Discounts!

Nintendo Life reported that the popular console maker would offer new titles with great discounts. These deals are expected to kick off this coming Sept. 23.

Consumers can expect the availability of the new title at exactly 3:00 p.m. CEST. On the other hand, the event would end this coming Oct. 3, at exactly 23:59.

On the other hand, here are the titles with the highest price discounts:

"Sonic Mania" (50%)

"Puyo Ouyo Tetris 2" (50%)

"The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt" (40%)

"Overcooked Special Edition" (75%)

If you want to see more details about these games, you can click this link.

For more news updates about Nintendo Switch and its upcoming games, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

