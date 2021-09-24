"Bayonetta 3" is one of the biggest and most-anticipated Nintendo Switch exclusives to date. And after a long hiatus period, developer PlatinumGames has just resurfaced with an update.

According to GamesRadar, PlatinumGames stated that "Bayonetta 3" is already in the final stages of development. The game is more or less functional now, and what the dev team is doing is just making the game's core "more fun."

Furthermore, they also said that play testing on "Bayonetta 3" has been going "non-stop."

This is one of the first major updates for "Bayonetta 3" in several years. Before its most recent appearance in the Nintendo Direct event last September 23, the game has been in hiatus for around four years.

It was first introduced during the 2017 Game Awards presentation for Nintendo with a teaser, alongside Nintendo Switch ports of the first two games in the "Bayonetta" series. Since then, PlatinumGames basically went dark with barely any news on the game's development until recently.

Game director Yusuke Miyata posted a letter on the PlatinumGames website shortly after the reappearance of "Bayonetta 3" at the Nintendo Direct event. He said that while it's only his first time working on the series, he basically told players that the dev team is doing everything they can to make it worth the series' name.

"Bayonetta 3" was one of the most anticipated games of the current generation. It still doesn't have an exact release date, but it's been listed for a 2022 launch window as a Nintendo Switch exclusive, writes VideoGamesChronicle.

Here is the latest gameplay reveal:

Read also: Top Upcoming Nintendo Switch Games 2021! 'Pokemon Brilliant Diamond' and More: Switch Blockbuster Game Discounts

'Bayonetta 3' Will 'Exceed Expectations,' Says Creator

If you need anything else to further hype you up for "Bayonetta 3," this is it: coming straight from the game's executive director Hideki Kamiya.

Upon the release of the first actual gameplay for the title, Kamiya actually had to address the fact that it took four years for them to officially reveal it. As NintendoLife reports, Kamiya acknowledged the feelings of fans who felt like the reveal took too long, but basically promised that the game will "exceed their expectations."

Kamiya has been overseeing the world and story for "Bayonetta 3" during the past few years. In his attempt to keep the quality of the game up, he enlisted the help of long-time friend and co-worker Yusuke Miyata as the game's director.

What's Next For The Nintendo Switch?

Switch players are obviously excited because of this "Bayonetta 3" news. But it might not be the only big game they're getting soon.

Various rumors have claimed that "Alan Wake Remastered," which was initially announced for the PC, last-gen, and current-gen consoles, might be coming to the popular handheld as well.

The leak involved a document from the Brazilian Ministry of Justice and Public Security, which apparently rates the game as not for players under 12. In the document, the Switch is clearly mentioned, though there's still no confirmation if the document is even real.

Well, either way, "Bayonetta 3" is coming, and it's likely going to be one of the biggest game releases of next year.

Related: Best Nintendo Switch Screen Protectors 2021: Protect Your Console From Impacts, Scratches

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by RJ Pierce

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.