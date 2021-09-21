(Photo : AlanWake.com )

Nintendo Switch fans could be getting another big-name release on their hands, if this leak is proven true.

"Alan Wake" on Nintendo Switch

TechRadar reports that the upcoming remaster for the classic horror title "Alan Wake" could be coming to the Nintendo Switch, since the game itself was tagged in a document in Brazil, which seems to have come from the Brazilian Ministry of Justice and Public Security.

A Brazilian Twitter user named Necro Felipe shared a document on Twitter which allegedly shows "Alan Wake Remastered" being rated as not for players under 12 years old (translated from Portuguese).

Here is the tweet from Felipe:

ALAN WAKE REMASTERED também poderá ser comercializado no Brasil em mídia física (Nintendo Switch), o documento para "Cartucho" deixa isso explícito no banco de dados do Ministério da Justiça pic.twitter.com/LfsI52qooY — Necro Felipe 💉• #SwitchBrasil (@necrolipe) September 20, 2021

In the image, you can clearly see that the Nintendo Switch is mentioned in the list of platforms where "Alan Wake Remastered" will be released.

The remastered version of the Remedy Entertainment classic was recently announced for the PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC during the PlayStation Showcase 2021 via a new trailer detailing its visual improvements on next-gen.

Originally released for the PS3 and Xbox 360 generation, "Alan Wake" made a name for itself as a gripping horror experience that showcased Remedy Entertainment's mastery of storytelling.

"Alan Wake Remastered" is scheduled to release on October 5.

Nintendo Switch Getting Another AAA Game? Not Likely

This leak, however, might not really be what Nintendo Switch players can expect, for multiple reasons.

The Nintendo Switch is no stranger to getting AAA games ported to it. "The Witcher 3" and "Kingdom Come: Deliverance" are perfect examples.

But "Alan Wake Remastered" is likely improbable, because it's been confirmed for next-gen as well.

If the game is indeed coming to the Nintendo Switch, then it won't be a remastered version at all. The handheld's hardware is not equipped for the game's visual upgrades on next-gen: 4K visuals, high frame rates, and even new character models.

The PC version of the game also seems to be quite heavy on hardware, according to GamingBolt.

Players will need at least an i5-3340, a GTX 960, and 8GB of RAM. As for the recommended specs, you're going to need an i7-3770 or any equivalent CPU, 16 GB of RAM, and a GTX 1060 or any equivalent GPU with at least 4GB of VRAM.

If anything, a potential "Alan Wake Remastered" would look subpar if you run it natively on a Nintendo Switch, due to the much weaker hardware.

Is There Still Hope, Though?

There's only one possibility for it: a cloud release.

One current-generation AAA game already did this: "Control," which is another Remedy Entertainment title. The game was released via cloud on the Nintendo Switch because frankly, it's too demanding to be ported to the console natively.

Plus, "Alan Wake Remastered" being a cloud title makes a lot more sense in business terms. Game streaming/cloud gaming is gaining even more traction these days due to the severe shortage in the supply of current-gen consoles and gaming PC components.

Nintendo has neither confirmed nor denied this rumor as of this writing.

