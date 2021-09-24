(Photo : Image from Unsplash Website) 55-Year-Old Man Gets $2,422 Fine for Not Wearing Mask

A 55-year-old man is getting a whopping $2,422 fine for not wearing a mask. The Halifax Regional Police note that this man was reportedly a customer in a certain establishment and actually refused to wear a mask.

55-Year-Old Man Gets Fine for Not Wearing Mask

According to HalifaxToday, a certain 55-year-old man has reportedly been fined a significant $2,422 fine under the Health Protection Act. The Halifax Regional Police note that he had refused to wear in an establishment a mask and not doing so goes against the official Health Protection Act.

The police news release noted that the HRP is officially reminding everyone to follow the current public health measures that are reportedly related to the ongoing COVID-19 emergency. The statement notes that they strongly advise the members of the public to still continue to educate themselves when it comes to these public health directives as well as COVID-19 enforcement measures.

Masks Requirements Include Restaurants or Events

According to the official public guidelines, masks may be required of people in a public place with mask requirements. This would include restaurants or events.

It was noted that for restaurants, wearing a mask is still required except when one is either eating or drinking. Bar service is reportedly more lenient but only if social distancing and mask requirements are followed. Nose-only masks are starting to become more and more popular, but the real question is, is it safe?

Informal Social Gathering Mask Requirement

It was noted that those inside would still need to wear a mask and also follow the informal social gathering limit when it comes to household members as well as the people one lives with. This also includes close social contacts for dancing together at bars, events, and even restaurants.

The indoor limit also reportedly applies in dancing on patios at restaurants and bars as well. It was noted that Restaurants have to collect the contact information for all of the table service patrons or those who chose to dine-in. The contact information needs to also include the date and time of visit, phone number, and name.

Read Also: How To Choose Best Face Mask for Kids: Types, Things To Consider, and Other Tips From Medical Experts

Contact Tracing Efforts

The contact information should reportedly be kept for up to 30 days from the said date of visit to aid in the contact tracing efforts. Patrons can actually be fined all the way up to $2000 for giving out false information if they choose to do so. Dr. Fauci advises that Americans should still wear masks until the year 2023 to help combat the pandemic.

It was noted that the police are officially authorized to enforce the orders under the Health Protection Act, which include gathering limits, self-isolation requirements, and even social distancing. For those that do not follow these public health measures, a fine of $2000 can be imposed.

For multiple violators, each person included will be given a $2000 fine. If a business or organization reportedly does not follow the public health measures, they can receive a whopping $7,500 fine. Multiple fines can actually be given each day if a certain individual, organization, or business fails to comply with the Health Protection Act.

Related Article: Portuguese Scientists Make a Mask that 'Kills' Coronavirus Upon Contact with the Fabric

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Urian B.

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.