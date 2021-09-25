‘Pokemon Unite’ Lucario Exploit Is Ruining Ranked Games Lately, but How?

"Pokemon Unite" players are currently seizing the opportunity to use "overpowered" characters such as Lucario in the existing meta.

However, in ranked games, this beast displays an unfair gaming experience since others are exploiting a certain bug with it.

In a case like this, players would likely spam the character until the developers release a solution to the problem. A moderator explained how the Lucario exploit suddenly appeared in the game.

'Pokemon Unite' Lucario Exploit

Dexerto recently spotted that there was an unusual glitch that could take place when a player is using Lucario.

This Pokemon is one of the most used characters in the game due to its swift-slashing skills, high-damage output, and untouchable Unite move.

At the time of writing, we could not say if its popularity is driven by its buffs or an unexpected bug. Upon the arrival of Patch 1.2, Lucario's win rate skyrocketed.

Judging from its overall characteristic, this Sinnoh jackal-like Pokemon has a very impressive stat line even without the exploit before.

From Reddit, many players have raised their concerns about its attack that could hit any enemies in a single blow.

In a "Pokemon Unite" subreddit, user u/swebalebleb screen-captured a short clip of the Lucario exploit. When a teammate Machamp runs towards Sweb's Venusaur, Lucario suddenly kills the plant-poison Pokemon in just a single slash.

Sweb said that it's one of the funniest clips related to the current bug.

Based on the video, Venusaur is three levels behind Lucario. This, however, is still not enough to slay the former using only one skill.

Since Sweb's clip is making rounds online, a moderator noticed the issue with Lucario in "Pokemon Unite." According to u/claireupvotes, an exploit happens when a bug recreates itself.

The moderator reminded the players to be careful in playing ranked matches until the developers release an available patch for the exploit.

Besides the Lucario bug, another glitch involves another Pokemon, Crustle.

"Pokemon Unite," said on Twitter that it will launch a fix for this problem on Sept. 29. Queue ranked games at your own risk and remember to be watchful at all times.

Is Sylveon Coming to 'Pokemon Unite?'

According to Screen Rant, Sylveon will not be the only Pokemon to be playable in the next update. Mamoswine will also be included in "Pokemon Unite '' in the next few weeks.

The company has previously tweeted that the two upcoming characters will debut on Aeos Island soon. Most likely, we could anticipate that Sylveon and Mamoswine will be released on either one of the following "Wednesdates:" Sept. 29, Oct.6, and Oct.13.

Earlier this week, "Pokemon Unite" debuted on mobile platforms. This is good news for those who do not have a Nintendo Switch console.

Read Also: New 'Pokemon Snap' Guide: How to Get High Scores Through Perfect Photography [2021]

Best 'Pokemon Unite' Characters to Play

The newest Pokemon MOBA features a unique set of character types including all-rounder, support, speedster, attacker, and defender.

Currently, the cross-platform game is slowly gaining a fanbase this month especially with its mobile release lately.

Around July, the top 5 "Pokemon Unite" characters are Pikachu, Snorlax, Talonflame, Wigglytuff, and Garchomp.

Since you have come here to read more Pokemon stuff, you can also check the best Pokemon ROM Hacks so far.

Related Article: 'Pokemon Unite' August 18, 2021 Patch: Latest Update Nerfs Snorlax, Greninja

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Joseph Henry

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.