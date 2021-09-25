AMD smartphone chipset could be a game-changer once it becomes a reality. As of the moment, the giant tech manufacturer is considered one of the best computer component developers.

It offers advanced CPUs and GPUs in the tech market, allowing consumers to have the best computer experience. Aside from this, it is also one of the giant firms in the high-end gaming console segment.

And now, some rumors claim that the tech creator is also planning to enter the smartphone industry by developing advanced chipsets for various handset brands. However, AMD hasn't confirmed which smartphone manufacturers it would be working with.

Qualcomm, one of the best smartphone SoC makers, could be facing a major threat from AMD's products if the current speculation is true.

AMD Smartphone Chipsets Could Arrive

According to GizChina's latest report, various speculations stated that AMD could be working on high-end chips for tablets and smartphones.

The company is expected to do this in partnership with MediaTek, another giant SoC creator. As of the moment, Intel and other manufacturers are also making smartphone chipsets. However, their businesses mainly focus on the PC market.

It is still unknown if AMD would change the trend by transitioning mainly to the smartphone industry. Right now, the best thing you can do as a consumer is to wait for the company's actual announcements.

AMD Smartphone SoC's Arrival

GizBot reported that the rumored AMD smartphone SoCs could be confirmed by the company once Samsung Exynos 2200 arrives with AMD GPU.

On the other hand, some rumors claim that AMD's handset chipsets are already in development. But, the giant tech creator hasn't confirmed this information yet.

Consumers could expect better-performing smartphone SoCs from AMD since the company already proved its expertise when it comes to developing advanced gadget components.

