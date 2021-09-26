Monstercat, the electronic music label and a leader in the music and tech innovation space, is set to make history by being the first record label to launch its own digital collectibles (NFT) platform.

The new announcement is the latest after the music label released multiple NFT collections earlier this year, starting with the now-iconic Constellations Pack. Its latest NFT set, the "ODYSSEY Auction," was made with Argentine artist Jose Delbo and Portuguese musician RAC.

Monstercat IDOLS and RELICS

Monstercat is set to release IDOLS on September 28. This is a 3D model that works like a "virtual jukebox," powered by blockchain, and can activate any Monstercat NFT in various decentralized metaverses, both for augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR).

The new NFT platform is supported by digital art online auction platform Nifty Gateway and trading platform OpenSea. Collectors will be able to incorporate their IDOLS into various virtual realms like Decentraland, creation suites like Blender, and social media platforms like Facebook, Snapchat, and Instagram. IDOLS will be available starting at $199 USD as open editions on Nifty Gateway and limited to one per buyer.

Also, later this year, Monstercat is looking to roll out its own digital collectibles platform, RELICS. This project will sell NFTs of the same name. Both IDOLS and RELICS are designed to work together. For example, IDOLS are the "virtual jukebox" while RELICS serves as the "virtual discs" that can be played in them. Each RELIC contains a full-length Monstercat track with corresponding visuals - all in NFT format. Owners will have the ability to play their songs without worrying about DMCA policies in the metaverse. Additionally, they will also have the chance to unlock future rewards and features for keeping RELICS collections in their possession.

Not only do these innovations position Monstercat as the first record label to launch its very own NFT platform with digital collectibles right from its own catalog. Furthermore, IDOLS will serve as the first 3D models and AR integrations on Nifty Gateway.

About Monstercat

Founded in Waterloo, Canada, in 2011, Monstercat has become one of the largest and most influential independent record labels. Since it was founded, the record label has expanded its global footprint to offices in Singapore and Los Angeles. Supported by its passionate employees, creative and driven artists, and dedicated fans worldwide, Monstercat continues to show that independent labels also have the ability to reimagine and reshape the music industry.

Aside from the production, release, and distribution of music, Monstercat has also expanded to cover apparel, live events organizing, gaming partnerships, and sync deals. With over 100 events across 16 countries, the music label has hosted shows and stages at some of the world's largest festivals, including Amsterdam Dance Week, Miami Music Week, and Tomorrowland. Monstercat also hosts its own homegrown festival, called "Compound," which draws thousands of fans to Vancouver in a celebration of community, art, music, and many more.

