Intel apparently beat AMD again in the still-upcoming mainstream CPU battle, if this most recent leak is to be believed.

According to VideoCardz, the top-end Intel Alder Lake i9-12900K just beat the AMD Ryzen 9 5950X, again, this time on the built-in benchmark for CPU-Z.

A leaked screenshot of the CPU-Z benchmark score was uploaded to the Chinese site Bilibili.

Here is the alleged screenshot:

As you can see there, the upcoming Intel Core i9-12900K scored 825 points in single core.

This score might not sound that much, but it's actually outclassing literally everything in the current database, which has the two 5th gen Ryzen 9 SKUs from AMD as its top dogs behind the 11th gen i9-11900K.

The Intel Alder Lake flagship's most common competitor, the AMD Ryzen 9 5950X, actually sits in 3rd place with a single core score of 647, trailing the Ryzen 9 5900X by a single point.

As for the 11th gen chip that's the current top scorer, it only managed 682 points.

Intel still hasn't announced new details about their upcoming 12th gen lineup, aside from its expected release date: Nov. 19, 2021.

Whatever is known about it, however, is that it's going to support DDR5 and DDR4 memory, will be on the so-called Intel 7 process (aka 10nm Enhanced SuperFin), and will be on the LGA 1700 socket, reported PCGamer.

Intel Beatdown

This newest leaked benchmark is just one in a series that has shown the flagship Intel Alder Lake CPU handily beat any competition from AMD these past few weeks.

Earlier, there was news that the 12900K handily beat the 5950X in a multi-core Geekbench test.

Tom's Hardware reported that Team Blue's top dog scored 17299 points, while the 5950X only managed 12257.

Next, leaked Cinebench scores reported on by VideoCardz showed the Intel chip once again handing the Ryzen 9 competitor a beating; allegedly scoring over 2000 points on a single core test in Cinebench R23.

The leaker, however, suspiciously covered the multi-core score for the CPU.

Finally, the first gaming workload for the i9-12900K: the RTS game "Ashes of the Singularity," which had it average 146.6 FPS at 1440p high settings with an RTX 3080 and 64GB of RAM.

The 5950X could only muster 104.6 FPS.

Reclaiming Lost Honor?

Judging from these benchmarks, Intel isn't playing around. They likely recognized that they've been basically the laughingstock of the tech world for the past four years, which has been largely dominated by AMD Ryzen.

To be competitive once more, they knew that they'd have to change a lot of things. And so, Intel Alder Lake was born: a new hybrid CPU architecture based on ARM tech, which promises excellent single and multi-core scores across a wide range of workloads.

But of course, these are leaked benchmarks. There's no way to know if the numbers presented are accurate until Intel officially launches Alder Lake later this year.

So, take everything with a pinch of salt.

