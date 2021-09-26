(Photo : Image from Commons.Wikipedia.com) Tesla to Invest More Into China After Elon Musk Praised the Country, Again

Elon Musk reassured Tesla's strong commitment to China in a recent virtual speech at the official World Internet Conference that was reportedly hosted by China's Cyberspace Administration. Musk noted that the automaker is set to expand its investments in the country.

Elon Musk on China's EV Movement

As of the moment, it is the second time that Elon Musk was highly complimentary of China's imperative to his own electric vehicle company. Elon Musk even stated it was a "global leader in digitalization."

Just recently, at the World New Energy Vehicle Congress, Elon Musk noted that Chinese automakers were reportedly "the most competitive in the whole world." The tech CEO's comments came in a particular pre-recorded question-and-answer style stream that was played during the World Internet Conference that was reportedly hosted by China's Cyberspace Administration.

China a Global Leader in Digitalization

According to the story by CNBC, it was the second time that Elon Musk was highly complimentary of the nation, even calling it a "global leader in digitalization." Elon Musk noted in the video that his frank observation is that China reportedly spends quite a lot of resources as well as efforts in applying the latest digital technologies in a number of industries.

These include the automobile industry, which would make China a global leader in digitalization. It was noted that Tesla is set to continue to expand their investment as well as R&D efforts in China itself. Samsung is set to create Tesla's Hardware 4 for the Cybertruck and is set to utilize 7nm processing technology.

Tesla Reputation in China

Tesla has reportedly been trying to improve its overall reputation in China after getting a slew of negative press. The company has actually faced regulatory scrutiny around its own privacy as well as a number of recalls that happened in China. Giga Berlin is expected to help with the Tesla model Y production as Giga Shanghai becomes pivotal to Tesla's EV export.

Beijing had actually restricted or even banned the use of Tesla's manufactured electric vehicles by the state as well as military personnel. Musk reportedly called out data protection when it came to his speech. He reportedly specified what particular types of data are stored locally.

Tesla China Data Center

Elon Musk noted that at Tesla, they are glad to see a number of different laws and regulations that have reportedly been released in order to strengthen data management. It was noted that Tesla has actually set up a data center in China in order to localize all of the data that was generated from their business locally.

This reportedly includes production, service, sales, as well as charging. All of the personal information is from security stores located in China without them having to be transferred overseas. It was noted that in only very rare cases like spare parts orders that need to be done overseas, is data approved for international transfer.

Tesla China Numbers

The company reportedly broke ground on a large Shanghai factory in 2019. Tesla then sold 44,264 China-made vehicles by August, according to Reuters. This included 31,379 for export. It was reportedly an increase from the previous 32,968 China-made vehicles that were sold in July and 33,155 units that were sold in June.

