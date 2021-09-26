(Photo : Image from Commons.Wikipedia.com) Mastercard and Digital Transformation Agency Looking Into Age Verification Via Digital ID

Mastercard and DTA or the Digital Transformation Agency are both working together to see how the former's digital identity service could help Australians to be able to digitally verify their age as well as identity.

Mastercard and DTA Partnership

According to ZDNet, as part of the whole collaboration, Mastercard noted that it would work with the DTA to examine a whole series of private sector-led pilots. This could impact its digital verification service could have on consumer and retailer experiences as well as its expectations online.

Richard Wormald, the Mastercard Australasia division president, noted that Australians are increasingly expecting no types of disruptions between their online and physical lives, as reported by The Canberra Times. It was also noted that identity is reportedly an area that should keep pace with particular expectations.

Public-Private Pilots

Public-private pilots reportedly have the potential to make everything easier by using these verified identities secured everywhere they would travel. In 2020, Mastercard even announced the quiet expansion of the said trial for its own digital identification service. This followed the successful competition of phase one along with partners Deakin University as well as the Australia Post.

In December 2020, there was an announcement that the three parties were able to kick-off two trials. The first trial was for an identity verification process of student registration. This also included digital exams at Deakin's Burwood as well as Geelong campuses in Victoria. Mastercard has previously acquired CipherTrace to help the company venture further into cryptocurrency.

Mastercard Digital ID Solution

The second was integrating Mastercard's digital ID solution along with the one that the postal service has actually been working on. The pilot was able to see students create a sort of digital identity in Australia Post's Digital ID app, and it is being used to gain access to Deakin University's very own exam portal.

Mastercard noted that the ID was able to successfully orchestrate the sharing of verified identity data between two different parties. This was by sending only the specific personal information that was required to permit entry through its network. Mastercard and Verizon are said to partner in 2023 to help boost 5G contactless payments.

Three Organizations Expanded

The three organizations expanded the whole trial to be able to verify students that were taking exams online. The second phase of the particular trial was reportedly built on work in order to integrate the Mastercard and Australia Post services. This was by connecting with other third-party platforms in order to extend the value as well as the use of the service to additional providers and partner organizations in Mastercard's very own ID network.

A partnership along with Optus was reportedly launched just about the same time. Under that specific trial, Optus customers would be able to use Mastercard's ID service in order to prove their own identity online as well as in-store.

