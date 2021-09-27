(Photo : Image from Unsplash Website) Instagram Hiding Potential Mental Health Risk Issue Addressed by Facebook

Facebook is now addressing issues regarding Instagram hiding potential mental health risks to young people. It was noted that Facebook continued to recognize that Instagram was actually harmful to teens.

Facebook on Instagram

In the American letter The Wall Street Journal, Facebook actually continued to recognize that Instagram was notably "harmful to teens." Facebook, which reportedly operates Instagram, noted that a lot of teenage girls are suffering from loneliness and anxiety actually noted that Instagram helped them.

In the article by the WSJ, it was noted that Facebook has actually long recognized Instagram as being harmful to teens. This was according to leaked insider information. The article noted that the Wall Street Journal actually claims that Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg could be beneficial to mental health through social media.

Problem with Body Image

This is despite the fact that these particular findings were actually well known to senior executives. According to the story by Gigazine, Facebook posted a counter-argument asking about the truth about the findings on well-being as well as Instagram for teens.

The WSJ noted that Facebook actually "exacerbates body image problems'' in a third of teenage girls. Facebook notes that a third of girls that have body image problems is actually not a third of teenage girls but a third of girls in general. Experts are even saying that Instagram has even had an effect on increasing food and travel rates.

Instagram 'Improved' Symptoms

When it came to the results of the survey, Facebook noted that 11 out of 12 problems, including eating problems, anxiety, loneliness, and even sadness answered that Instagram actually improved symptoms and that it was neither good nor bad.

The WSJ also reported that out of the teenagers who reportedly thought about suicide, 13% of them were British, and just 6% of them were Americans that were all attributed to Instagram. It was noted that 50% of American teenage boys, as well as 36% of British teenage boys, even felt better after they started using Instagram.

18% of the reported American teenage boys as well as 36% of the British teenage boys actually noted that they felt better after they started using Instagram. It was noted that all groups of teenagers have even accused Instagram of increasing the rates of depression and anxiety. Instagram is working on its own affiliate program to help creators earn through its platform.

Read Also: Overwatch 2 Executive Producer Quits Blizzard | Company Notes He Needed 'Some Time Off'

Questionnaire for 40 Young People

This was reportedly the result of a questionnaire for 40 young people that were suffering from certain problems like body image, and that the sample size is quite small. On the other hand, it was noted that 80% of young people actually improved their condition and even became better or worse through the use of Instagram.

Facebook claims "No." The company then repeatedly spoke of inaccuracies in the press by even naming the WSJ. The company reportedly claimed that Instagram only extracted and even reported that it actually had a negative impact on teens.

Related Article: Security Audit Highlights Huawei and Xiaomi | Software Modules Included to Leak Data to Chinese Authorities

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Urian B.

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.