Tesla stated that it would launch a new lottery to encourage all employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The lottery and the prizes are only for Tesla workers who are vaccinated.

Aside from a $10,000 prize every month given lottery style, there are also other prizes that workers can win.

Tesla to Launch $10,000 Prize

Several states, municipalities, and organizations in the United States have launched lotteries with amazing prizes for vaccinated people in order to encourage the public to get vaccinated.

Several companies in the country have also launched the same strategy to increase the vaccination rate among the workers.

Most recently, Amazon launched a series of prizes for all vaccinated employees. The prize includes up to $500,000 cash prizes, vacations, cars, and more. Now, Tesla will launch the same effort, but the prices are smaller.

According to Electrek, Tesla talked to employees and said they are holding a new monthly drawing from October to December to encourage vaccination against the virus.

The Standard wrote that every employee who uploads their verified vaccination card would be eligible for a cash prize of $10,000.

There are many other prizes, including a $5,000 prize, a vacation, and around 100 employees will get a $50 credit for the Tesla shop.

Last year, Tesla had problems with restrictions that were put in place in California. It prevented them from opening their factory in Fremont.

The company's CEO, Elon Musk, had criticized the local authorities. He believed that the health authorities were overacting and predicted the pandemic would be gone by April 2020.

In September 2020, Musk stated that he would not be taking the vaccine himself. A few months later, the CEO tested positive for the virus.

Earlier this year, Musk began to take a different stance on COVID vaccines. He posted on his Twitter account and said that he supports vaccines.

This is different from what he said in September 2020. The Tesla CEO said he and his family will not get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Despite that, Tesla requires all of its workers to wear masks may they be vaccinated or not.

However, it is not clear whether Musk has been vaccinated himself, but he was able to recover from the virus.

In the United States, at least 214,000 people, or around 65% of the population, have received the first dose of the vaccine, according to The Washington Post.

Lottery in Tesla Hong Kong

Meanwhile, in Tesla Hong Kong, a lucky winner can get a brand new Tesla. It is the grand prize rolled out by Goodman for vaccinated people. It is to boost the city's coronavirus vaccination rates.

Goodman said that the lucky draw already attracted more than a million entries, and 30 of them will get their hands on prizes worth up to Hong Kong $1 million. All winners need to redeem their prizes on or before Oct. 31.

All of the winners will be announced on Goodman's official website.

The grand prize is a Tesla Model 3 Long Range that is valued at over Hong Kong $600,000. Lui won it, who said that getting the COVID-19 shots can help the community reach herd immunity.

Lui also added that he is living a low-carbon lifestyle, and he wants to reduce his carbon footprint with the new car that he won.

