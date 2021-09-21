(Photo : Image from Unsplash Website) Amazon Vaccination Rewards Include $100K Payouts or Free Cars to Warehouse and Whole Foods Employees

Amazon is awarding a handful of its warehouse workers and Whole Foods employees who decided to get the vaccine. The rewards stretch out to free cars and $100 cash rewards! This is part of the company's "Max Your VaX" sweepstakes that launched in August 2021 to help nudge workers into deciding to get the COVID-19 shot by offering up cash bonuses, cars, and vacation packages.

Amazon Vaccination Rewards

According to the story by CNBC, Amazon gave away $100 cash bonuses and cars to a number of vaccinated warehouse workers as part of the company's running sweepstakes to help encourage employees that decide to get the vaccine. Four Whole Foods employees and Amazon warehouse workers got awarded cars that were worth as much as $40,000 when they showed proof of their COVID-19 vaccination.

The company took it to Instagram to announce the "Amazon Vest Life" account, which reportedly shares news and lifestyle content for certain front-line employees. Just recently, three warehouse, as well as Whole foods employees, were able to receive $100,000 cash awards for their decision to get vaccinated.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Amazon, in August 2021, launched a certain sweepstake to help reward employees that decide to get the COVID-19 vaccine and even encouraged holdouts to go and get their shots. This was reportedly called the "Max Your Vax", and it reportedly offers employees the chance to be able to win cars, a whole week of paid time off that comes with a $12,000 vacation, and even cash awards worth $100,000 and even $500,000.

A total of 18 different prizes will reportedly be awarded this September up to mid-October 2021, according to Amazon. In order to participate, employees will provide proof that they are finally fully vaccinated through an internal website.

Amazon Encourages Workers to Get Vaccinations

Amazon has not yet required its front-liners to get vaccinated. Amazon is also rolling out its palm-scanning ticket technology in order to limit the physical contact needed when it comes to ticketed entries like live shows, music events, and more!

Sweepstakes, however, is serving as a nudge to help encourage workers to get vaccinations. Amazon has also reportedly offered bonuses all the way up to $100 for employees as well as new hires that all show proof of vaccination. With the incentivized vaccine efforts going on, Jeff Bezos is also putting his resources in the quest to live forever.

COVID-19 Delta Variant

Amazon is reportedly eager for its hundreds of thousands of front-line workers to start getting vaccinated as the new COVID-19 delta variant starts to spread quite rapidly across the whole globe. The company has started to resume some coronavirus safety measures that used to be in a place like a mask mandate in different United States' warehouses.

In addition, Amazon is reportedly working to help restart its whole coronavirus testing program in its own warehouses after simply winding down its very own on-site testing facilities, according to the report by the Seattle Times. Amazon representatives did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

