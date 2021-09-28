(Photo : naipo.de on Unsplash)

BitPay and Verifone have partnered to bring a new payment option for the public, and it is through their cryptocurrency wallets that can be used on most stores and merchants.

Yes, cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum, Cardano, US Dollar, and more are included here, and the assets which one owns can be used as well as money.

The world has slowly been accepting the existence of cryptocurrency, and massive corporations and companies like Twitter and Square are leading the front on its awareness and popularity.

It was known that Square is building a "hardware" wallet to store Bitcoins in the future, something to help the "concreteness" of the coin.

BitPay Verifone for Cryptocurrency Payments, Checkouts

BitPay has recently announced that it has partnered with Verifone Inc., with regards to soon allowing a cryptocurrency wallet to pay on checkouts or payment channels on physical stores. The massive venture is made possible by Verifone's payment channels that are available on most stores found in the country, using an electronic system.

That being said, the integration of cryptocurrency into the payment channels means only one thing, and it no longer requires the conversion of crypto to real-world money or US dollars to pay for a meal or item. The venture would expand the use of cryptocurrency as real money, and not something which people buy as investments.

The role of cryptocurrency in today's market is more of an investment and trading, but not necessarily for buying things directly, apart from those that already accept it as payment. Moreover, people focus on mining and growing their assets before cashing out their investments and earning more than what they initially put in.

Cryptocurrency in Most Stores

According to Bloomberg, soon people can use their crypto wallets via BitPay to buy food or pay at a local merchant that accepts payment via debit or credit cards that go to a specific machine.

Most of the machines used by merchants are known to be made by Verifone, where a user can swipe or tap their plastic cards, or put their phone over while holding open the Venmo app.

It would not be limited to Venmo and other real-world digital payment system applications already, as Verifone would accept payments from the BitPay app, with cryptocurrency.

Imagine this as something fans would do, as they could already buy from Taco Bell or other fast-food restaurants using their Dogecoins or Bitcoins.

Is it Worth Transferring Assets to BitPay and Verifone?

BitPay is a known cryptocurrency wallet and trading application, something which has been popular for a long time now and would be of massive help in the current trends. Its partnership with Verifone ensures one thing, and it is the integration of cryptocurrency more into the world, as people begin the switch to digital solutions.

