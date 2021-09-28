Apple's iPad Mini "Jelly Scrolling" issue is not an issue at all, with the Cupertino giant saying that it is a normal occurrence with the device and that the problem is not a problem with the new device. The screen problems were initially thought of as a production issue from Apple, where a lot of users have claimed that it is defective or malfunctioning.

Apple iPad Mini Jelly Scrolling

According to Ars Technica, Apple has commented with regards to its "Jelly Scrolling" issues, and the Cupertino giant has said that this is normal for the new device. Apple has regarded that whenever scrolling, the screen refreshes along with it, so it may seem like it is lagging or moving ahead without any excessive controls.

However, this would still be something that would be eerie to people, especially as it seems like Apple has done poor planning or production of the iPad Mini 6th gen that was recently released. Other iPad models and older versions of the iPad Mini has not shown this unless the screen has been dropped face on.

Apple iPad Mini Release

Apple's iPad Mini refresh was released on September 14, and it has given a fresh look at the classic iPad that was made to fit on a person's hand. The device is a pleasant-looking one, that has ample stocks for people to purchase, and would not be that in-demand like the previous iPad Pro that had to wait for its stocks.

Apple iPad Mini: Is It Worth Buying?

The Apple iPad Mini 6th generation is the latest release of the Cupertino giant, and it came alongside the iPhone 13 that was available last September 14, during the California Streaming Fall event. It has brought a lot of excitement and hype from the public because it skipped more than two years and countless events from now.

However, the emergence of the jelly scrolling issue has put a lot of people at the odds and ends of buying the device, despite being a popular one for giving the iPad feels, without the hefty appearance.

The iPad Mini is the iPad for Millenials, who usually stroll around casually with small bags, or by simply bringing their tablets by carrying them.

Of course, everyone wants a seamless experience in using the device, and when Apple said that this was normal, it means that it would have no fix as it is something with the LED screen and system itself. This may be a hindrance to buying the device, especially as it would not be as appealing to people, despite it not being a problem.

