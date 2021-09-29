Kleos Space, a data-as-a-service (DaaS) provider of space-powered radiofrequency reconnaissance solutions, has announced its plans for future growth, starting with the relocation of its Luxembourg headquarters to a new facility.

The bespoke facility will incorporate all of the company's key functions in one location and is set to begin on Nov. 1. Kleos will be moving into its newly-built facility in ParcLuxite Business Park in Kockelscheuer, Luxembourg. It hosts the company's operations and engineering facilities, environmental test chambers, and a dedicated cleanroom area for the assembly, integration, and testing of its sensitive space hardware and contains the mission control center.

With the new facility, Kleos will be able to scale its global geolocation data-as-a-service and boost its additional engineering teams both in the United States and the United Kindgom.

The New ParcLuxite Facility

Kleos' new ParcLuxite facility is a 65-hectare complex considered as the Luxembourg equivalent of a mini-Silicon Valley. The venue is dedicated to housing innovation and high-tech companies on the historical site Poudrerie de Luxembourg.

"Our new Luxite facility will enable us to be immersed in a tech environment. It will provide Kleos with the right framework to foster innovation and the capacity to support our growing operations," explains Kleos COO Heribert Kraemer. As the new Kleos headquarters hosts the company's mission operations team, its global finance, and communications, the company is also looking to expand its teams to support its long-term global growth. Kraemer additionally notes that Kleos continues to build its network and commercialize its data products. The newly-built office is expected to provide a great working environment for everyone.

Kleos' Growing Satellites

Kleos develops satellites that detect and geolocate RF signals that improve the detection of illegal and prohibited activities such as piracy, smuggling of drugs and humans, illegal fishing, and border challenges. The independent geolocation data provided by these satellites work in conjunction with existing datasets and help improve governments and commercial entities' intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capabilities.

The company remains committed to the rapid development of its satellite constellation, with eight satellites currently in space flying in clusters of four close formations. A third cluster is currently in development and set for a launch in the following months onboard a SpaceX Falcon 9. Each cluster sent to space adds to the data products Kleos offers its customer base, with an overall target of launching up to twenty clusters for a near-real-time global observation.

"It's an exciting period for Kleos as we transition from an R&D company into a commercial provider of geolocation intelligence data," said Kleos CEO Andy Bowyer. He adds that the new facility is expected to support further its constellation's growth, which will improve Kleos' global coverage and provide its customers with access to services focused on areas of interest. Additionally, their data are already provided to early adopter customers and are currently in discussion with different European-based subscribers.

