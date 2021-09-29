MacBook Pro's 96W USB-C charger power adapter's shipping estimate has been delayed up to a length of 3 months, Apple's online store in the United States and other countries showed.

Meanwhile, the 96W USB-C charger for the 16-inch MacBook Pro is currently not unavailable, at least for in-store pickup in Apple stores, as per Apple Insider.

MacBook Pro's 96W USB-C Charger

According to MacRumors, the Cupertino giant released the 96W power adapter, along with the 16-inch MacBook Pro, in Nov. 2019.

However, it is worth noting that the adapter has been sold separately from the MacBook Pro with a price tag of $79. But that hefty cost for a power adapter is now paired with a couple of months of a shipping delay.

The 96W power adapter is a significant upgrade from the 87W power adapter bundled with the previous-generation 15-inch MacBook Pro, which Apple has already discontinued.

Nonetheless, other Apple power adapters, such as the 61W, 20W, and 30W variants are not affected by the three-month-long shipping delays.

That said, the issue is only isolated to the 96W option.

MacBook Pro's 96W USB-C Charger Shipping Delay

The long shipping estimate of 2 to 3 months is not only showing up in the Apple online store in the US. For instance, in Japan, the extended expected delivery time has been showing up since August.

The shipping issue has been extended in other countries as well.

Apple Insider said in the same report that the Cupertino giant did not reveal the reason behind the long shipping estimate of its 96W charger.

The outlet also noted that the normal delivery time of smaller variants, such as the 30W and 61W USB-C, suggests that the prevailing chip shortage globally has nothing to do with the shipping delay.

New 14-inch, 16-inch MacBook Pro

It is worth adding that Apple is rumored to release a newer version of both the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro at the fall event of the Cupertino tech giant in October.

The iPhone maker is also expected to bring back the MagSafe feature of the two next-gen MacBook Pro models. It was first seen by Apple users in 2006 and was discontinued in 2016 in favor of the USB-C port.

What's more, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that Apple will let go of the Touch Bar feature on the upcoming MacBooks.

Not just that, the rumored MacBook Pros will reportedly be powered by the second-generation Apple Silicon chips called the M2, which boast a more powerful performance and a smaller body.

The Apple October event is also expected to showcase a Mac Mini M1X, and the next-generation Apple AirPods.

