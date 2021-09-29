The recent Apple Heart Study revealed that the Apple Watch has the capability to identify heart arrhythmias.

Stanford Medicine, together with the Cupertino giant found out that this wearable gadget has a more reliable feature in detecting irregular heartbeats compared to the usual atrial fibrillation.

What the Apple Heart Study Says About the Smartwatch

According to a report by Apple Insider, the researchers thought at first that the Apple Watch does not have enough features for arrhythmia detection. It turns out that the latest research has a different say from the previous assumption.

The study entitled "Arrhythmias Other Than Atrial Fibrillation in Those With an Irregular Pulse Detected With a Smartwatch: Findings From the Apple Heart Study" showed the analysis back in November 2019.

The findings yielded a 0.84 positive predictive value with respect to atrial fibrillation. After the initial analysis, Apple Heart Study researchers conducted the second test among the participants.

From more than 419,000 people, 450 ECG patches have undergone analysis. The researchers discovered that out that the sample comprised two-thirds of the whole population.

Additionally, 297 ECG patches did not have AF.

With regards to the AFib reading, 199 patches were found out to have non-AFib arrhythmias. The supraventricular tachycardias were not included here.

AFib diagnoses were also carried out among 75 participants.

Will Apple Watch Series 7 Have New Health Sensors?

Somehow, what we know so far about the Apple Watch Series 7 is its launch date that could likely happen in the fall.

However, 9to5Mac reported that there will be no new health sensors in the upcoming smartwatch.

While the expected sensors are absent in the wearable, the Apple Watch Series 7 will still retain features including sleep tracking. blood pressure monitoring, body temperature, and more.

Should You Upgrade to Apple Watch Series 7?

Recently, we reported that the latest smartwatch will sport the necessary features to improve human life. The digital controls will be useful for the easy use of health trackers.

If you are wondering if the Apple Watch Series 7 is worth the upgrade, the answer is yes. This smartwatch can save many lives, especially those who are suffering from heart attacks, strokes, and other diseases.

Although the changes are minimal compared to the Apple Watch Series 6, the users should take the opportunity to test the future features that would come to the device.

The tech giant could also improve its design and interface ahead of its official launch.

Earlier this month, Apple released the full release notes for Heart Analyzer in the iPhone.

The new update that the iPad maker introduced was focused on the revamped calendar view, improved ECG comparison view, customized heart rate zones, Smart Heart Rate Recovery, Respiratory Rate support, updated Heart Home, and a lot more.

