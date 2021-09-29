(Photo : Image from Unsplash Website) Nintendo Switch 4K Models Could Arrive This 2022 | Developers Already Ready for 4K?

Nintendo Switch 4K models could arrive as early as 2022. Developers have already made 4K dev kits ahead of time as they expected the next upgrade to be 4K but Nintendo Switch notes that the information was "inaccurate."

Nintendo Switch 4K and OLED

According to the story by Polygon, a new Nintendo Switch, which is basically a "modest upgrade" of the original device called the OLED model, is set to be released soon. The Nintendo Switch OLED model is set to release in October 2021, and it isn't really the 4K upgrade that a lot of players have been expecting.

Bloomberg, however, reports that even the developers that were making the Nintendo Switch games were surprised as well. Developers reportedly note that they have been working on a certain Nintendo Switch developer's kit that is capable of supporting 4K graphics.

Developers are Ready for Nintendo Switch 4K

Bloomberg has just recently reported that developers of at least 11 game companies have already been working on games using a certain 4K Nintendo Switch Kit at both big and small studios. Nintendo reportedly told Bloomberg that the information was "inaccurate." The company, however, did not expand further.

As of the moment, there has been much discussion as to whether the new Nintendo Switch OLED would be better than the current model. Find out the pros and cons of the new Nintendo Switch OLED compared to the older models.

4K Graphics Support for Nintendo Switch

Reports of certain upgraded Nintendo Switch models that are capable of supporting 4K graphics have actually been circulating for quite a while now. Bloomberg noted in May that the new hardware set to launch this October would be capable of outputting in 4K resolution when it is docked.

Nintendo had to reportedly change its design due to the whole "computer shortages" that stem from the current COVID-19 pandemic. This was according to the report by Bloomberg. It was also noted that Nintendo decided to change its design only after handing out the new 4K-capable kits to developers that are working on new games.

Developer Kits for the new Nintendo Switch

Development kits are known to be often distributed to video game developers way ahead of launch. These known special consoles feature the right development tools needed for video game developers to be able to create games.

Developers that are working on Nintendo Switch games actually told Bloomberg that they are expecting their 4K Nintendo Switch games to launch sometime during 2022. The launches would happen either during or after the second half of 2022.

Nintendo Switch 4K Release Date

Bloomberg also reports that a new 4K Nintendo Switch is actually not expected out until 2022, which is the earliest expectation of the console. Nintendo did not respond to Polygon's recent request for comment.

Other news about the new Nintendo Switch notes that the device could suffer from screen burn-in. This could be a problem that the new upcoming Nintendo Switch OLED could be packing which poses for a serious screen burn-in vulnerability.

