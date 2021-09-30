iOS 15 users have recently encountered a critical bug when using the Messages app.

According to the complaints of the people, there are times that the saved photos on the iCloud storage will be deleted without them knowing.

The concerns were raised on several social media platforms including Twitter.

iOS 15 Bug Removes Backed-up iCloud Photos

According to a report by XDA on Thursday, Sept. 30, a glitch has startled many Messages app users after learning that some of their photos have disappeared despite being backed up.

iOS 15 is still a quite fresh operating system that remains unstable at the moment. Even a month-long beta testing will not suffice to make the whole system free from bugs.

The latest problem that the iOS users discovered is the glitch that deletes their saved photos in the storage.

How to Replicate the iOS 15 Messages App Bug

MacRumors shared that there is a series of steps that should be followed to replicate the recent bug. This will start by deleting a Messages app thread and later creating a backup on the iCloud.

Furthermore, the pictures that are previously contained in the thread would be directed to the photo library. That's how the quick removal of saved pictures happens.

Without any knowledge about the iOS 15 bug, the user could unknowingly lose their treasured files all of a sudden.

Here is what MacRumors highlighted regarding the bug replication that takes place in the process.

First, save a single picture from any of your conversations in the Messages app. Make sure to store them in your Camera Roll. Next, run a quick check if the photo that you saved is there. After that, you need to delete the conversation in iMessage where you got the photo. So far, you know that the photo exists in the iCloud Photo Library. The last step that you should do is to conduct an iCloud Backup for your pictures. Later, you will notice that the saved photo has disappeared.

One user shared his experience on Twitter about the iOs 15.1 beta 2 bugs. He said that he had removed his photos from the library when he deleted the iMessage thread where he saved them.

iPhone and Apple Music Bug

Last week, many Apple smartphone users reported that they have received an "iPhone Storage Almost Full" notification just days after iOS 15 came out.

The error in the alert will notify the user that there was not enough storage for the device anymore. Upon checking the available space in their iPhones, some users said that there was still a large space for storage.

Two days after this reported bug, another bug has appeared on iPhones, but this time with the Apple Music app.

According to the Cupertino company, the bug did not affect all Apple gadgets. The only devices that it hit were iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, 9th-gen iPad, and 6th-gen iPad mini.

The Apple Music Bug issue will be resolved by installing the latest software updates on the device.

