An Apple Music bug has emerged from the complaints of several iPhone users who experienced it. The unusual glitch is affecting the catalog and the Sync Library of the music and video streaming app.

Besides the newest iPhone 13, what other devices are affected by the bug, and how do you fix this issue?

Apple Address Music Bug Issue

From Apple's support document about the recent Apple Music Bug, users could not access the catalog of the app and its settings because of the issue. In addition, the new device could also not utilize the Sync Library.

The Cupertino giant noted that the bug specifically affects the following devices below:

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

Phone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPad (9th generation)

iPad mini (6th generation)

How to Fix the Apple Music Bug Issue

According to Mashable's latest report on Friday, Sept.24, users can get rid of the annoying bug in their Apple Music app with one simple process.

To solve the issue, you will need to update your particular device first. To do that, here are the steps:

Head to the Settings and select "General." After that, click that Software Update. Tap the "Install Now" button. The update will now be finished.

For others who have already bought the newest iPhone 13, there is reportedly a pre-emptive security update for iOS 15. What you should do after receiving a notification about that is to install it.

Read Also: #TechTimesLifeHack: How to Set an iPhone Alarm to Know it is Fully Charged

iPhone 13 Mini Document About its MagSafe Charger

Recently, another support document from Apple suggested that the iPhone 13 mini variant will maintain the original 12-watt power. The same limitation was previously featured in iPhone 12 mini, its predecessor.

The MagSafe wireless charging feature will not roll out a 15W wireless charging experience because the company wants to avoid some problems with overheating.

In addition, this will be a good adjustment to preserve the iPhone 13 mini's battery life. Given its small battery size, there's no way that a huge capacity can be housed inside it.

In another article that we wrote earlier this week, there were circulating alerts that highlighted a "mistaken" full iPhone storage.

After some users updated their iPhone to the latest iOS 15, they encountered wrong alerts about the device.

If you are one of many people who have experienced the glitch, here are the things that you need to remember to remove this alert.

On Twitter, one iPhone user said that nothing happened when she clicked the notification.

The only solution that you can do is to dismiss the alert. If you receive the notification, just ignore it. It's also important to know that getting rid of some files will not exterminate the bug.

For now, let's hope that Apple will have a firm plan to prevent these alerts from appearing. The iOS 15 might still be unstable at the moment, that's why the developers are coming up with possible ways to optimize it.

Related Article: How to Transfer Data to New iPhone 13 from an Old iPhone or Android Device

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Joseph Henry

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.