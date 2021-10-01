TikTok has joined the NFT market with its announcement of its very own NFT collection called TikTok Top Moments.

The TikTok Top Moments collection will feature six TikTok NFTs from popular TikTok creators such as Lil Nas X, Bella Poarch, and Curtis Roach, among others. To create the NFTs, the TikTok creators have partnered with known NFT creators such as Grimes and COIN ARTIST.

The NFTs will then be auctioned. The first auction, which will be for the NFT created by Lil Nas X in partnership with Rudy Willingham, will take place on October 6.

According to the announcement posted on the TikTok Newsroom, the NFT collection is "designed by some of our community-defining creators and inspired by the trending videos they created."

"Building on our commitment to helping creators achieve their goals in the growing creator economy, TikTok NFTs provide a way for creators to be recognized and rewarded for their content, and for fans to own a culturally-significant moment on TikTok," the statement reads.

TikTok Top Moments has a total of six NFTs, which are actually TikTok videos by some of the most popular creators on the platform, and will be available on Ethereum. The NFT collection will be powered by Immutable X.

According to a report by The Verge, "TikTok plans to auction them alongside a selection of limited edition NFTs it'll sell weekly throughout October." The first auction is set for October 6.

Proceeds of the mint will go directly to the creators and artists. Per the report of The Verge, TikTok declined to comment when asked about the specific percentages.

Those who wish to mint an NFT from the collection can head to the drop site for more details.

Participating TikTok and NFT Creators

The following are the TikTok and NFT creators who will feature in the TikTok Top Moments NFT collection:

Lil Nas X x Rudy Willingham - The NFT is a stop motion video of Lil Nas X's song "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)." According to the TikTok announcement, "Each of the 81 frames features Willingham's signature cutouts, photographed against a background that reflects a different part of LNX's genius." The auction is set for October 6.

Curtis Roach x COIN ARTIST - The NFT is Curtis Roach's first music-inspired drop.

FNMeka x RTFKT - The robot rapper is collaborating with RTFKT, a virtual shoe and collectible creator.

Jess Marciante x Gary Vaynerchuk x x0r

Bella Poarch x Grimes

Brittany Broski x Grimes

What is an NFT?

NFT is the acronym for non-fungible token. According to an article by Forbes, an NFT has "a unique value and cannot be exchanged for another of equal value."

NFTs can be anything digital, including digital art, GIFs, collectibles, and even videos. Anyone can make NFTs as well. Weird Whales, a collection of whale NFTs, was created by a 12-year-old boy from London named Benyamin Ahmed.

