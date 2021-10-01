Lucid Air Dream Edition is currently one electric vehicle making noises in the rising EV market. As of the moment, consumers, who already ordered their own units, are still waiting for their cars' deliveries.



What’s your fave?! Both Lucid Air Dream Edition models are available in Zenith Red. Customers can choose from Zenith Red, Infinite Black, Stellar White, or Eureka Gold. All Dream Editions come with Santa Monica interior. I 🖤 black! $LCID pic.twitter.com/1iirA5KIKF — JennyFromTheBlockchain (@MsJennyLopez) September 26, 2021

Although this is the case, some lucky individuals were able to conduct their own test drives, allowing them to know more details about the actual experience.

They are even sharing their captured photos of the EV's exterior, interior, and other luxurious detailed designs. As of the moment, many consumers want to purchase their own Lucid Air Dream Edition.

It is currently the longest-running EV after breaking the 500-mile barrier range. Specifically, it can run at exactly 520 miles in full charge, which is longer compared to Tesla Model S Plaid and other advanced EV brands.

Lucid Air Dream Edition's Actual Drive Test

Electrek's new writer, Scooter Doll, is one of the lucky individuals who were given a chance to try riding the popular Lucid Air Dream Edition.

He said that the expensive price tag is worth it for all the features, especially its aesthetic design, that the new Lucid Air Dream Edition offers.

During the actual drive tester, the tester confirmed that the exterior design of the new electric car doesn't actually show its spacious feature. When he opened the hood of the EV model, he saw that it allows air to travel from the front of the vehicle in motion.

Aside from these, the driver said that once you ride the new EV model, you would first notice its overall roominess, especially when you are in the back seat.

He added that one of the things that makes it unique is how much larger it feels inside compared to how it actually looks on the outside. If you want to see the actual photos of the exterior and interior designs of the new Lucid Air Dream Edition, all you need to do is visit this link.

Lucid Air Dream Edition's Delivery Details

Reuters reporter that the new Lucid Air Dream Edition could reach the doorsteps of its buyers by around late October. However, the giant EV maker hasn't confirmed the exact delivery date yet.

As of the moment, Lucid Motors is still trying to reach its production goal, which is more than 90,000 units per annum in the next two years.

This number could still be increased depending on its popularity once consumers actually have their ordered units.

