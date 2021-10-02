Konami is undoubtedly one of the best-known video game companies in the world. It is also home to some of the most popular video game titles ever.

Many of these titles, however, have not gotten new releases in the past few years. That just might change sometime in the future because it is being reported that new games for some of Konami's most popular video game franchises are in the works!

According to a report by SlashGear, which cites a report published by Video Games Chronicle, three Konami franchises may be getting new additions to their roster of games.

'Castlevania'

"Castlevania" is an action-adventure video game series with gothic horror elements that Konami first released in 1986. The first game in the series, simply titled "Castlevania," was first playable on the Family Computer Disk System, followed by the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES).

"Castlevania" was rebooted in 2010 with the release of "Castlevania: Lords of Shadow." Thus far, the last game released under the series is "Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2," which was released in 2014.

According to the sources of the Video Games Chronicle report, the rumored new game in the series is "a 'reimagining' of the series currently in development internally at Konami in Japan, with support from local external studios.

Back in June, it was also reported that the "Castlevania Advance Collection" just might be re-released as well.

'Metal Gear'

Another Konami video game franchise that may stage a comeback is "Metal Gear."

"Metal Gear" is also an action-adventure video game series that first entered the market with the 1987 game of the same name. The original "Metal Gear" game was released for the MSX2 computer.

The last video game in the series so far is "Metal Gear Survive," which was released in 2018. However, the game that has the distinction of being the last title that Hideo Kojima, the series' creator, worked on is 2015's "Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain."

According to the report by SlashGear, it is rumored that a remake of "Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater" might be in the works. It is also rumored that the first two games in the franchise may get remastered.

'Silent Hill'

Fans of the horror video game franchise "Silent Hill" might also have a cause for celebration as it is the third Konami series rumored to get a new game.

The first game in the series, simply called "Silent Hill" as well, was released in 1999 for the PlayStation. The last main entry in the franchise is "Silent Hill: Downpour," which came out in 2012.

However, the most recent title in the franchise, in general, is the 2012 spin-off "Silent Hill: Book of Memories."

The closest thing that "Silent Hill" fans have gotten to a release in the past few years is "P.T.," a playable teaser directed by Hideo Kojima in collaboration with Guillermo del Toro. It served as an interactive teaser for "Silent Hills," which was eventually cancelled by Konami.

According to the report by Video Games Chronicle, there are multiple "Silent Hill" games that are rumored to be in the works. One of these games has been outsourced to a "prominent Japanese developer."

