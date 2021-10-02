Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3, the latest foldable flagship devices of the giant phone maker, are now nearing 1 million sales in South Korea alone.

It has been a month since Samsung released its next-generation Samsung foldable.

To be precise, the South Korean phone maker debuted the third generation of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 last Aug. 11 during its Galaxy Unpacked event, which was held online due to the restrictions brought upon by the COVID 19 pandemic.

On top of that, Samsung also holds the fastest-selling smartphone lineups in its home country, Korea.

Both the Galaxy Note 10 and the Galaxy S8 series were heralded as the fastest-selling mobile phones in Korea, as per GSMArena.

Now, the latest foldable joins the record that Samsung also previously held.

Not just that, the two foldable phones also surpassed the pre-order record of the Galaxy S21 and Note 20 series with a total of 920,000 units.

Both the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 are garnering impressive sales figures, which is contrary to the performance of their predecessors.

It is worth noting that Samsung included numerous improvements from the pioneer version of the foldable in its third-generation foldable.

UberGizmo further suggested that the upgrades that the South Korean phone maker implemented must have been paying off, increasing the fan base of the foldable.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 Near 1 Million Sales

The sales of both the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 are already close to hitting the 1 million mark in South Korea after a month since it was released to the public.

It is important to point out that the reported figures were exclusively from South Korea. That said, the total number of Galaxy Z Fold 3, and the Galaxy z Flip 3 is definitely more than what was reported in the Asian country when the global count is accounted for.

Although both the new Samsung foldable are selling like pancakes based on the latest figures in South Korea, the Z Flip 3 stands out more.

The third-gen Flip has more buyers than the Z Fold 3 by a 2-to-1 ratio.

It is to note as well that the Galaxy Flip 3 is cheaper than the next-gen Fold. So, it is not surprising that the more expensive counterpart is lagging behind.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 Security Patch

Elsewhere, SamMobile reported that both the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip reportedly got their October 2021 security update in South Korea.

The firmware update comes after Samsung first rolled out the security patch for the Galaxy S21.

