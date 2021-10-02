Honor's foldable mobile phone, which looks like the Huawei Mate X2, is reportedly launching before 2021 comes to an end, after the company moved its supposed 2020 release.

Honor and Huawei

In case you missed it, Honor, which used to be a sub-brand of Huawei, already parted ways with its parent company last Nov. 17 for a whopping price of $40 million.

With that, Honor was able to avoid the wrath of the ban of the United States against the Chinese tech giant, Huawei.

As such, the ex-subbrand of Huawei now holds access to the Google Play Services, which gives the phone maker the ability to provide its users with apps like Gmail, YouTube, and the Google Play Store.

However, it turns out that the break up with Huawei will go beyond regaining advantages when it comes to Google Play Services access.

Honor's Foldable Phone Launch

This time around, it seems that Honor is ready to go after Huawei to compete with one of its devices, the Huawei Mate X2.

As per Android Central, Honor's take on the foldable phone seems to borrow its design for the Huawei counterpart.

The news outlet further revealed, citing a post from the Chinese social media platform Weibo, that the Honor foldable phone is nearly its launch, noting that it should be out before the 2021 ends.

It is worth noting that the rumored foldable device of the ex-Huawei subbrand was the first speculation to come out in 2020.

However, the Honor Magic Fold some reports are saying that the supposed debut of the phone was moved to a later date due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

So, if not because of the wrath of the novel coronavirus, which affected the whole world, the Honor Foldable should have been out by now.

What's more, when the foldable device was first hinted at, it was reportedly expected to carry the name Honor Magic Fold, which sounds similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold.

However, the latest Weibo post further disclosed Honor decided to use another moniker for its first foldable, Magic X, which is closer to the name of the counterpart of Huawei.

The Weibo tipster also said that the Honor Magic X is heavily inspired by the design of the Huawei Mate X2, making them look-alikes.

Nevertheless, the leaker claimed that the Magic X is a different device beyond its familiar design.

Nevertheless, Honor has yet to confirm the launch of its rumored Magic X. So, take the leak with a grain of salt.

Honor Rollable Phone

On top of that, Honor recently filed a patent for its version of the Rollable smartphone, according to GizmoChina.

Yet again, the Honor Rollable device looks similar to the Huawei Mate X phone, except for the notable difference, which is the rollable screen that comes out of the device, giving it a tablet-like display. It is around 11-inch based on the initial patent filing.

