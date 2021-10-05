Apple is commemorating the 10th death anniversary of the company's most popular tech icon, Steve Jobs.

The official website of the Cupertino giant paid a tribute to the iPhone inventor through a short film about his early life and contributions.

Apple Creates a Memorable Tribute For Steve Jobs

According to a report by Macrumors on Tuesday, Oct. 5, the tech titan made a touching tribute for the late founder Steve Jobs through a short film.

The family of the Apple computer creator also shared some words about the inventor.

Jobs' family penned a statement about the Apple pioneer and described him as an inspiration. Moreover, it was mentioned there that their association with Steve was "one of the greatest sources of consolation."

The family member said that even in Jobs' last years, he did not lose his faith in the "beauty" of existence.

"Memory is inadequate for what is in our hearts: we miss him profoundly. We were blessed to have him as husband and father," the last line in the statement reads.

Besides a special tribute from his family, the 10th death anniversary of the tech mastermind was highlighted by a short clip entitled "Celebrating Steve."

If you want to watch this film, you can visit the official website of Apple. It has a total run time of 2 minutes and 49 seconds.

Former Product Designer Remembers Steve Jobs

Jony Ive, one of Job's closest friends, cherished his last moments with him through his latest piece published in WSJ Magazine.

The former design chief of Apple wrote a touching letter to Steve.

Last year, Tim Cook, the current CEO of Apple remembered Jobs' legacy in the company. At that time, he said that Steve was still connected to their memory as their daily inspiration.

Jobs founded Apple with another engineer Steve Wozniak in 1976.

Years later, the latter decided to leave the company for good in 1985. However, it was not the last time that he will work with Jobs.

In 1997, Wozniak decided to return to Cupertino to help the developers and other inventors on product and design development. He was also responsible for the creation of famous gadgets, such as the iPhone and Mac, according to iMore.

In August 2011, he granted the leadership to now-CEO Tim Cook.

Two months later, Jobs passed away on Oct.5, 2011, at the age of 56. The cause of his death was pancreatic cancer.

Read Also: iPhone Nano Already in Development? Steve Jobs Email Includes Tiny Apple Handset-Possibly Smaller Than iPhone 4

How Steve Jobs Arrived With iPhone

Up to date, the iPhone is considered to be the most influential gadget that Jobs developed. Apparently, the reason behind its creation stemmed from his hate for a Microsoft employee.

According to iPhone co-maker, Scott Forstall, it all started during a weekend party where a Microsoft employee joined. At that time, the man bragged that the tablet PCs that they made were more convenient compared to the computers.

What sparked Jobs to persevere in surpassing Microsoft is his hate over the tablet PCs. Steve said that they are only good because they have a stylus. This drove him to devise a product that would be "better" than the tablet.

Around 2004, Jobs improved his tablet. When he learned that many people preferred mobile phones, he immediately shifted to moving the multi-touch displays to the modern gadget.

Last March, the handwritten job application of the ex-Apple CEO was sold in an auction.

The interesting finding on his resume confirmed that he had no phone in 1973.

Back in August, we reported that the signed Apple II manual of the iPhone pioneer was sold for nearly $800,000. It has 196 pages, and is well-known because of its "Julian" inscription.

Related Article: Was Steve Jobs Really That Important to the Success of Apple?

This article is ownd by Tech Times

Written by Joseph Henry

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.