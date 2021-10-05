Intel Xeon W-1375X is an essential CPU component since it is an overclockable 28-core CPU. However, the giant SoC developer confirmed that this product would have its EOL (end-of-life) sooner than consumers expected.

Intel also released a document, confirming the phase-out of its popular Xeon W processor. "The products identified in this notification will be discontinued and unavailable for additional orders after the 'Last Product Discontinuance Order Date,'" said Intel via its official document. Because of this, many consumers would certainly be asking if there would be a new unlocked CPU version of the soon-to-be phased-out model. However, Intel hasn't clarified if it is already working on one and the possible release date. But, you would definitely have more updates once the deadline of Xeon W-3175X nears. As of the moment, the best thing you can do as a consumer is to wait for the company's actual announcements. Intel Xeon W-3175X To Be Phased Out? According to Toms Hardware's latest report, Intel Xeon W-3175X will be discontinued this coming April 29, 2022. On the other hand, those who will and were able to purchase the CPU before its EOL date will have their items shipped on October 28, 2022.

If you are worried that you would no longer have an option, the giant SoC developer is still offering its Ice Lake-SP-based 32-core Xeon W-3365, as well as its 38-core Xeon W-3375 and 32-core Xeon W-3365 CPU for those who have regular workstations, which are not designed for overclocking activities.

The phasing out of Xeon W-3175X is just one of the activities that Intel is getting involved in. In other news, Intel quietly launched its new Tiger Lake B-Series desktop CPUs.

What is an Unlocked CPU?

Intel Xeon W-3157X is one of the most high-end unlocked CPUs in the market. Gaming Scan reported that many consumers tend to choose unlocked processors since it allows them to do overclocking.

This hardware enhancement is pretty important for those who are doing heavy activities on their computers since it allows them to exceed the actual clock speed of their CPU.

Overclocking could also improve the raw single-core performance of your workstation's CPU.

