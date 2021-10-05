Facebook was recently down, together with Instagram and WhatsApp. Because of this, many users were forced to rely on other platforms to communicate with their friends, loved ones, colleagues, and relatives.

One of these tech firms that benefited from the massive outage of FB and the two Facebook-owned apps is the popular messaging platform Telegram. Pavel Durov, Telegram's CEO, said that they saw more than 70 million new users in just one day.

He added that this is a massive improvement in its user activity and registration status.

"I am proud of how our team handled the unprecedented growth because Telegram continued to work flawlessly for the vast majority of our users," said Durov via 9To5Mac's latest report.

The CEO added that many users are now transferring to Telegram because they are experiencing speed compared to Telegram.

Facebook Down Leads To More Telegram Users

As of the moment, many consumers now prefer using Telegram over WhatsApp. It all started when Elon Musk decided to promote the app's use, claiming that it is safer than the Facebook-owned messaging platform.

Now, Facebook users tend to rely on Telegram whenever there is a massive outage. This is not surprising since the popular messaging app has been offering some features that WhatsApp is still unable to provide.

However, it will still take a lot of time until these new consumers decide to use Telegram in the long run. Aside from Telegram, users also tend to migrate to Twitter when there is a Facebook outage. Many of them are posting memes there to make fun of FB's system issue.

Other Effects of Facebook Outage

Entrepreneur reported that Facebook lost around $7 billion in revenue after the massive outage. The company's net worth has decreased to $121.6 billion because of the massive issue.

This is around a 5% decrease in profit, adding to its total revenue loss of 15% since September. Aside from the recent outage, Facebook is also facing a lawsuit against its sister website Instagram.

Right now, Mark Zuckerberg's company is facing continuous trials for the past few days.

