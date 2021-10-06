Visionrare is a new NFT game that sells fake shares from real-world startup companies and has people playing it like it is on Wall Street or other stock buying platform. Yes, it is a mockup of Stock Exchanges and trading, but purchasing or spending money here would not give people ownership or stocks, but an NFT that they can soon exchange.

Visionrare's NFT Game: Fake Shares, Real Startups Mockup

It may sound somewhat paradoxical or vague, but what Visionrare does is present a game that mocks the stock market or stock trading venture of the international community. Note that it is not selling stocks as NFT, rather, it is selling its non-fungible token and makes it look like the stocks of the startup companies.

Also, it is worth noting that these startup companies are names that can be found in the real world, so the game is more of a simulation of the stock trading of the present. Moreover, it made a game out of it, complete with almost everything that is found on its elements, like bidding, presenting a fake portfolio, wagering owned shares, and trading it to others or its equivalent.

This may help in familiarizing people on what to do in the real world's stock trading, where they would have stakes on a certain share, which would be the legitimate one and not the NFT.

Still, people that buy shares from Visionrare would not simply be "wasting their money," as what they buy are NFTs, something which they can collect and soon have it grown and traded on for profit.

Visionrare NFT Game's Real Startup Companies

The game calls itself the "fantasy equity" game that offers NFTs to people wanting to invest. And yes, calling it that sounds like "Fantasy Football," a popular game where a person can be a football team manager that can buy, trade, and play teams as well as players.

Today, we're launching Visionrare, the NFT-fuelled startup investment game.



However, the money here is not "fantasy" only, as people are required to purchase NFTs or stocks so that they can go on and trade in the platform. That being said, users can still win or lose here, as it is still a game with other players auctioning or bidding on a certain stock without the guarantee of having them for one's own.

NFT Games of 2021

NFT games are still a massive thing this 2021, and they began with the likes of Axie Infinity, Splinterlands, Binamon, and more. However, the games are not just games where you need to play to win or earn, but some NFTs are focusing on other genres as well, something which resembles the likes of the real-world titles.

The evolution of NFT games is massive and is a great thing to monitor, as they provide different views and looks at how a person can earn, but at the same time enjoy their time. It would be different from regular titles, which they buy and spend time on, but get nothing in return, with regards to earning money by collecting NFTs.

