Roman Catholic Church NFTs to be Officially Minted as Proceeds Go to School in Thailand

The Roman Catholic Mission of Bangkok has just announced that it will be publicly releasing its first-ever NFT minted officially by the Catholic Church. This Catholic NFT will be minted on Kalamint.

Catholic NFT on Kalamint

Kalamint tweeted out that the Roman Catholic Mission of Bangkok has just announced that it will be publicly releasing its NFT officially minted by the Catholic Church on Kalamint. It was noted that all of the proceeds coming from the drop would directly go to Communita Incontro School located in Pathum Thani, Thailand.

According to an article by XTZ, the Archbishop of Bangkok, Francis X. Cardinal Kriengsak Kovithavanij noted that with the release of the NFT, the official Roman Catholic Mission of Bangkok is now looking forward to exploring a different way to engage those that are within their community and beyond. The cardinal added that the youth of today use technology not just for practical purposes but also to express their own faith and identity.

Pope Francis NFT

The NFT that is set to be released is a detailed photo mosaic of an image of Pope Francis, which was taken during the Holy Father's Apostolic Visit to Thailand that happened in November 2019. It is said to be made up of 350 different unique photos that come from the visit and also signifies the 350th anniversary of the arrival of Catholicism in the said Kingdom of Thailand.

Marketing Director at LiCAS.news, Nattha Nuchsuwan, who is also the English language social communications arms of the official Roman Catholic Mission of Bangkok, gave a comment stating that they have hand-selected the photos that make up the mosaic from thousands of different photos that LiCAS.news was able to take during the papal visit.

Why the Church Chose Kalamint?

It was noted that they hoped that the individual photos stitched together would convey the excitement as well as devotion which Thailand had welcomed the pope with. It was noted that the mosaic is being released officially as an NFT in order to help ensure its permanence and in order to enhance the Roman Catholic Mission of Bangkok's own engagement along with online communities stretched around the world.

The Executive Director of LiCAS.news, as well as the project's own technical lead, Dr. Peter Monthienvichienchai, noted that they are pleased to be using the supposedly environmentally-friendly Tezos blockchain technology on Kalamint in order to drop their NFT. NFTs have also been used for other noble purposes like helping to rebuild Brazil's rainforest.

Kalamint CEO Chris Deschenes also noted that they are extremely excited that the Roman Catholic Mission of Bangkok has chosen them and also share the ideals that NFTs can still be created and sold within a sustainable and energy-efficient process. For those that want to understand more, this is the difference between NFTs and cryptocurrencies.

