"League of Legends" Season 2022 is just around the corner. As of the moment, Season 11 is still ongoing to offer some exciting prices depending on your final Rank once the Summoner's Rift reset.

Flipando con los dos nuevos drakes para la season 12, encima van a estar rotisimos. Espero que riot sepa balancearlos porque si no va a ser una locura. #LeagueOfLegends pic.twitter.com/nSq32dWTPs — Shawk99 (@Shawk99_) October 7, 2021

On the other hand, the new "LoL" Season 12 is expected to be launched this coming November. Riot Games announced that it would be released on Nov. 15 after Season 11 ends.

But, before the new season is even released, the giant game developer already revealed some exciting updates about the upcoming "League of Legends" version. Specifically, Riot Games announced that new Dragon types would arrive in the Summoner's Rift.

As of the moment, there are only three types of Dragons in "League of Legends." These include the following: as provided by Esports.Com:

Elder Dragon (the final dragon boss)

Mountain Drake

Cloud Drake

Ocean Drake

Each of them offers unique buffs that offer great advantages over your enemy team. Now, two new dragons with unusual buff effects would arrive.

'League of Legends' Chemtech, Hextech Dragon Buffs

"League of Legends" players would surely get excited with the upcoming Hextech and Chemtech Dragon Buffs. If you haven't heard of them yet, Dot Esports provided the details of the effects they offer once you successfully take them down:

Hextech Dragon

Hextech Dragon offers additional movements speed boost or haste, which would help your teammates roam the map easier and faster. On the other hand, it also has the so-called Statkikk Shive's effect, which could slow your enemy once you hit them.

On the other hand, it also provides the so-called Hextech Gates when it is alive. You can use these gates to arrive in certain locations on the map.

Chemtech

Chemtech is another new dragon in the Summoner's Rift. This new neutral boss' effect is similar to the last skill of the old Mordekaiser.

One of the best effects it offers is the additional damage when you have low HP. On the other hand, you can also get a revive effect after successfully defeating the new dragon. This would activate after an enemy kills you or your teammates.

The additional damage at low HP and short revival effect could certainly provide you with an easy kill.

