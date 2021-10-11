Redbox, a leading entertainment company, today announced its expansion in distributing footprint for its streaming app to the PlayStation 5 console. With it now available to download for free, consumers will be able to stream thousands of Ad-Supported Video on Demand (AVOD) movies and TV shows, as well as over one hundred Free Ad-Supported TV (FAST) channels.

The app also gives consumers access to newly released movies for rent or purchase through its Transactional Video on Demand (TVOD) service including, "Candyman" starring Jordan Peele and "Stillwater" starring Matt Damon.

Redbox also announced that the Redbox streaming app will soon be available on the PlayStation 4 console as well.

Redbox has aggressively ramped its streaming efforts and has grown the number of devices in which its streaming app is available. It also increased the number of titles and channels available for free. Movies streaming this month for free include "The Last Witch Hunter" starring Vin Diesel, "Beverly Hills Ninja" starring Chris Farley, and "Dick" starring Kirsten Dunst and Michelle Williams.

READ ALSO: Redbox Offers Free Live TV With No Sign In Requirement: Check Out How to Avail

"We're thrilled that our app is now available on the PlayStation 5," said Chris Yates, General Manager, Redbox On Demand. "We have so much great content to discover, and we're constantly adding more films and TV shows, as well as free TV channels. I know PlayStation 5 users will find something to enjoy on Redbox, which will soon be available on PlayStation 4 as well."

Redbox is America's leading destination for affordable new-release movies and entertainment with more ways to watch than any other home entertainment providers. Redbox delivers value and convenience through unparalleled choices across content, platforms, rental and purchase options, and price points.

RELATED ARTICLE: Top 5 Best Live Streaming Apps In 2019

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.