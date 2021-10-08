(Photo : The Modern Circular Economy: A Case Study)

Goldfingr creates the project pipeline, funds the projects, and creates the ecosystem to incubate and accelerate these projects, providing the architecture to venture build and bring these projects from seed to IPO.

We can finance, capitalize, incubate, and launch every company that comes on board through our unique mixed model of digital asset-based and traditional company pipeline.

Goldfingr provides the opportunity for companies to build their community from our exclusive network of top angel investors, private equity funds, family offices, VCs, and sovereign wealth funds.

The ecosystem we created provides the basis of a circular economy that will revolutionize and disrupt the foundation of modern technology incubation, acceleration, and capital deployment while conforming with governance and compliance around the world.

In doing so, we have proven that a circular economy is not just a concept, but a full-fledged reality.

The Goldfingr platform Takes the daunting task of capital fundraising and entirely simplifies the process. Typically, fundraising efforts are the most time-consuming undertaking for any new startup. Most Venture Capitalists agree that a startup seeking its first round of funding takes a minimum of six months to secure; and that is with 100% of the company's efforts directed towards fundraising, which, while important, is not where the majority of CEO's want to focus their efforts and energy.

The differentiating factor in raising in securing capital via the Goldfinger network, aside from being the first social network of its kind, is rooted in our principles of ethos and culture, based on the Mastermind Principle.

"Coordination of knowledge and effort, in a spirit of harmony, between two or more people, for the attainment of a definite purpose" - Napoleon Hill.

This creation of a third mind, exponentially more significant than the sum of its parts, has been the cornerstone of great power and fortune.

That principle serves as the foundation of the Goldfingr Philosophy. Building on that principle, we have the following components; exclusive unity, authenticity, self-actualization, gifting - participation. responsibility, integrity - radical self-expression, radical success, and consideration. This ethos is the catalyst of the circular economy created by our innovative social club.

Our self-sustaining network of investors is unique in that many of our members who were once seeking their first round of seed funding, later become among the group of investors who are helping to fund the revolutionary ideas of our newer members. That is Goldfingr, a true circular economy. Our mission is to create an alternative, innovative and forward thinking society which would not be possible without a circular design in the execution of events within our club, and as our reach continues to grow with each new member, the process becomes more streamlined and concrete.

As Goldfingr has matured, we have expanded into almost every funding asset avenue available, including Broker/Dealer(s), Venture Capital, Pre- IPO funding and everything in between.

