The Nintendo Switch was one of the most in-demand gaming products of 2020. It flew off the shelves fast, and it led to a nationwide shortage during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic as the public looked for ways to occupy themselves while they were at home.

This year, Nintendo announced that the latest version of the Nintendo Switch, called the Nintendo Switch OLED, will be released on Oct. 8.

Nintendo Switch OLED Availability

Unsurprisingly, the stock is limited for the new Nintendo Switch console. In fact, it is already sold out at major retail stores such as Best Buy, Amazon, Target, and Walmart, according to USA Today.

Last year, when the PS5 and the Xbox Series X were released for pre-order, they were sold out immediately, so it is no surprise to see the Nintendo Switch OLED do the same.

The Nintendo Switch OLED has a 7-inch OLED screen, a wide adjustable stand that is great for tabletop gaming, enhanced audio, and 64GB.

There is a possibility that Nintendo will release a new batch of the console, so it is best to know where to purchase them.

Where to Order the Nintendo Switch OLED

The Nintendo Switch OLED is currently out of stock at major retailers, but some retailers are worth checking from time to time for availability.

You can check Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Target, Walmart, and B&H Photo for the console as they update stocks often. All of these retailers have an online website that you can go to.

Where to Buy a Nintendo Switch

If you can't get the Nintendo Switch OLED, you can still purchase the Nintendo Switch model as an alternative.

You can purchase it on Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy for $299.99. Meanwhile, you can purchase it on QVC for $484.96 as it comes with accessories.

Nintendo Switch OLED Specs and Features

The Nintendo Switch OLED has its pros and cons. It has a gorgeous 7-inch display screen that draws you in thanks to its slim bezels, vivid colors, and perfect blacks, according to TechRadar.

The enhanced speakers, which are hidden underneath the console's screen, are also very impressive. The sound is crisp and clear, and you can play your favorite games without the need for headphones.

The redesigned kickstand, which spans the whole rear of the unit, is very useful. It is not flimsy and holds the console up. It also helps elevate the console's overall build quality.

The 64GB of internal storage allows you to get more storage compared to the original Switch and the Switch Lite.

However, it does not compare to the internal storage of PS5 and Xbox Series X, which offer better and faster storage. It also comes with a microSD slot, so you can add more storage if needed.

Unfortunately, though, the console does not have a 4K upscaling, according to IGN. It means that when you dock the console, all of its main selling points are void, and it does not let you play on your television.

Basically, the internal specifications are the same as the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch Lite. But if you want better hardware with a more massive screen and crispier audio, then you can grab the Nintendo Switch OLED once it is restocked.

