(Photo : Screenshot from Twitter post of @connorarmy27) $10 'Cyberpunk 2077' for PS5, Xbox Series X Now Available at Target! Other Black Friday Deals Offered (Photo : Screenshot from Twitter post of @mabgAman_vp) $10 'Cyberpunk 2077' for PS5, Xbox Series X Now Available at Target! Other Black Friday Deals Offered

"Cyberpunk 2077" for PS5 and Xbox Series X is currently available on Target at a very affordable price.

I know Chooms a lot of us are waiting for the Expansions and DLCs for Cyberpunk 2077..and although CDPR can’t tell us anything yet but we all know that Panam V and Judy are the highlight of Night City and we can’t have a expansion without them..With love 🥺💕💜 pic.twitter.com/QkuoUc4NfU — Stacey V REVillage Judy Simp 👩‍❤️‍💋‍👨 ⭕️ DBH (@connorarmy27) October 7, 2021

"Cyberpunk 2077 (PS4/XBO) is $9.99 at Target," confirmed the popular Amazon Associate Wario64.

His latest tweet was able to generate more than 1,000 likes. Since it is just $10, many gamers in the comment section shared their excitement.

One of them said that the current "Cyberpunk 2077" offer of Target is actually a great deal for a game with HD graphics and great gameplay.

However, other players said that they should have waited for Target's offer before purchasing the popular action title on its launch day.

Target's discount for "Cyberpunk 2077" is a really great deal since it is more than 50% price cut from the original cost of $59.99.

$10 'Cyberpunk 2077' is the Cheapest Offer Yet

According to Forbes' latest report, the current offer of Target is considered the cheapest deal in the market. The official PlayStation store and other retailers already slashed the price of "Cyberpunk 2077" after it was released.

Also Read: 'Cyberpunk 2077' Dataminers Unearth Mentions of Story DLC, Multiplayer

Recently, the PS Store offered the game for only $50. But, it decreased the price once again to $33. Both of these offers quickly attracted a lot of fans.

However, they are still not comparable to the current Target offer since the $10 deal for "Cyberpunk 2077" already allows you to play the title in PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, which are currently the most in-demand gaming consoles.

Target Also Offers Other Discounted Products

As of the moment, various retailers and online stores are already offering Black Friday-like deals. This means that these discounted products offer almost the same price cuts that are available at the exact Black Friday event.

CNET reported that Target is one of these retailers. To give you more idea, here are the currently discounted products offered by the company:

HP 27-inch monitor: $150

Oral-B Smart 1500: $40

Element 55-inch Roku smart TV: $330

The upcoming Black Friday Sale event this 2021 will kick off on Nov. 26. If you want to have better offers, you can do the best thing is waiting for the event.

However, you also need to check the websites of Amazon and other giant retailers before the exact event date since they usually announce the products a few days before the Black Friday Sale.

For more news updates about "Cyberpunk 2077" deals and other discounted games, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

Related Article: 'Witcher 3', 'Cyberpunk 2077' Next-Gen Versions Not Guaranteed To Come This Year: CDPR

This article is owned by TechTimes

Written by: Griffin Davis

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.