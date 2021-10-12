Twitch streamer Amouranth has returned to the popular streaming platform after getting banned there and in other social media apps, such as TikTok and Instagram.

The popular figure on the live streaming service, Kaitlyn "Amouranth" Siragusa, was simultaneously banned from the said multiple social platforms last Oct. 8

She only made her comeback on Twitch on Oct. 11, as per Kotaku's report. However, both her Insta and TikTok are still unavailable.

Amouranth's Twitch, TikTok, Instagram Ban

Amouranth revealed the banning spree of the three social media platforms on her Twitter account, saying that she is "banned everywhere."

On the other hand, the Twitter account of the popular streamer remains live and is not part of the simultaneous ban from Insta, TikTok, and Twitch.

Siragusa even went to post a YouTube video regarding her recent ban from "everywhere," which means that the video-sharing platform spared her as well.

Up until now, the social media platforms that banned Amouranth have yet to release the reason behind the simultaneous ban.

According to the report of News.com.au, the popular Twitch streamer has been banned numerous times already due to rule-breaking instances, wherein Amouranth is punished for publishing content that is deemed by the platform as "sexually suggestive."

It is to note that Amouranth is one of the figures behind the "ASMR Meta" that emerged in the early months of 2021, as well as the controversial "Hot Tub Meta."

And last June 19, Twitch went on to ban the primary figures of the "ASMR Meta," which includes Amouranth and another streamer that goes by the name Indiefoxx.

Nevertheless, Twitch still decided to create an entire category specifically for the "Hot Tub Meta."

That case was just one of the five bans that the platform has imposed on Siragusa. But this time around is more notable than the previous one as even TikTok and Instagram kicked out the famous streamer from their platforms at the same time.

Siragusa called the move of the three online services as being "deplatformed," calling the experience a "bizarre feeling." Nonetheless, she went on to claim that she is "financially fine."

Amouranth Twitch Earnings

In the recent Twitch data breach leak, Siragusa was one of the three female streamers that made it to the top 100 earnings list, sitting at the 48th spot.

Popular "Valorant" streamer that goes by the moniker Pokimane grabbed the top spot for female streames garnering the 39th spot.

The Twitch leak also revealed that Amouranth earns $133,000 monthly, which is mainly from her subscribers and other donations.

However, it is worth noting that most of her income really comes from her OnlyFans account, which has already garnered a cool profit to the tune of $1 million a month.

Meanwhile, on Instagram, the Twitch streamer only earns $10,000-$25,000.

That said, her earnings from Twitch and Insta combined are only a small chunk of her income.

