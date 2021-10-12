Amazon CEO Andy Jassy announced in a blog post published on the Amazon website that work arrangements will be decided by individual teams at the Director level.

That means that, depending on what a team has decided on at the Director level, employees can either return to working at the office, continue working remotely, or do both on certain days of the week.

For those who will opt to balance both working at the office and working from home, the team can decide the number of days as well as which days will be spent at the office and vice versa.

Employees can expect the announcements on the work arrangement decided on by their team leaders before January 3.

Amazon is leaving the decision of the work arrangement of their employees up to the Directors instead of imposing a company-wide arrangement.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy has said in a blog post published on the Amazon website that "instead of specifying that people work a baseline of three days a week in the office, we're going to leave this decision up to individual teams."

Jassy reasons that considering the size of Amazon as a company, there is "no one-size-fits-all approach for how every team works best."

With the coronavirus pandemic still raging in the United States and the whole world and causing many employees to work from home, Jassy says that Amazon is going to be in a stage where the company will experiment, adjust, and learn.

How the Work Arrangement Will be Decided On

Per his announcement, the work arrangement of every team will be decided at the Director level. According to a report by CNET, "Amazon expects some teams will return to the office, some will continue remote work and some will strike a balance between remote work and coming into the office."

Jassy also says that the company will specify how many days or which days of a week employees should work remotely or be in the office. That is a decision that will be left for Directors to decide on.

Amazon is offering corporate employees the option to work for up to four weeks per year remotely from any location as long as it is within the country of employment.

Jassy says that coming up with work arrangements will take time but employees will learn about them before January 3.

Amazon's Previous Announcements on Work Arrangements

The Amazon CEO's announcement makes mention of previous announcements made by the company regarding when their corporate employees are expected back in the office.

"We've shared a couple of updates on this topic, first thinking we'd be back in the office in September 2021, and then by January 2022, with the suggestion that we should all try to be in the office at least three days a week," Jassy said in his blog post.

