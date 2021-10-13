Samsung is just full of surprises these days. Two months after its last hardware event, the tech company has announced that a second Galaxy Unpacked event will take place this month.

Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked 2 livestream event is set to take place on October 20. The event can be watched via Samsung's YouTube channel.

The company has not yet revealed which products will be launched during the event. However, there has been speculation as to which products will not be launched.

The last Galaxy Unpacked event took place in August. Samsung launched multiple products, including the Galaxy Fold 3, Galaxy Flip 3, Galaxy Buds 2, and the Galaxy Watch 4, during the August hardware event.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2

#SamsungUnpacked #Part2 will be streaming live on October 20 at 10am ET. Stay tuned to see how Samsung is opening up new experiences for self-expression through technology https://t.co/KWGqiiIpQV pic.twitter.com/JZkuhqByP1 — Samsung Electronics (@Samsung) October 13, 2021

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2 event has been officially announced. It is scheduled to take place on October 20 at 7 a.m. PT or 10 a.m. ET. The livestream event can be watched via Samsung's YouTube channel, according to a report by Digital Trends.

"Join Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 on October 20 to see how Samsung is opening up new experiences for self-expression through technology," said Samsung in its invitation for the Galaxy Unpacked 2 event.

Samsung has made no mention about which products will be launched on that day. Previous hardware events that took place this year saw the launch of new S21 phones, laptops, and more.

Samsung says that updates prior to the event will be made available via the Samsung Newsroom.

What Probably Will Not Be Included

There has already been speculation as to which products will probably not be announced during the event due to the ongoing global shortage or rumors that the product has been altogether canceled.

According to the Digital Trends report, the Galaxy S21 Fan Edition (FE) will probably not be launched during Galaxy Unpacked 2. The phone was scheduled for a mid-October launch, but Digital Trends says that the launch has been canceled due to the chip shortage affecting the production of the phone.

The Digital Trends report also says that the Galaxy Note 21 will probably not be launched during the livestream event. It has been previously rumored that the Galaxy Note 21 has been canceled.

Galaxy Unpacked Event in August

Samsung is known for holding hardware events multiple times a year. One was held in January, while a second event was held in March. The most recent event the company held is the Galaxy Unpacked event in August.

Multiple products were launched during the August event. These include the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Watch 4, and Galaxy Buds 2. The Galaxy S-Pen was also likewise announced during the event.

The Galaxy Unpacked event also featured a performance by the globally famous K-Pop group BTS, who performed their hit single, Butter.

