GameStop PS5 Restock Found on Listing for Disc and Digital Version | Here's How to Order

A new GameStop PS5 restock was found on the website's listing for disc and digital versions. Here's how to order the console online.

PS5 Restock Drops

According to the story by GamingIntel, quite recently, there has once again been more and more PS5 restocks dropping every week. The console is now approaching its one-year anniversary of the console's original launch date.

It was noted that although the next-gen stock shortage is expected to come this 2022, there is still no denying that there will be more chances for buyers to buy the PS5. As of the moment, there is even a brand new PlayStation 5 restock expected to drop soon.

PS5 Restock and Xbox Series X Restock

As of the moment, there are new expected GameStop PS5 restock bundles to come in October 2021. The article noted that there would be upcoming revelations on new PS5 restock bundle drops.

Aside from the Xbox Series X restock, the Halo Xbox Series X restock is another console that is extremely hard to purchase. It is advised to follow Xbox Series X restock Twitter tracker accounts to get notifications as to when the new stock might arrive.

PS5 Restock Bundle Inclusions

Both the disc and the digital PS5 restock consoles are said to be available, but users will need to be a PowerUp Rewards Pro member to claim it. In order to have a higher chance of buying the console, follow a PS5 restock Twitter account to get notifications as to when the new PS5 restock is said to drop.

In the first upcoming PS5 restock bundle, it looks like buyers will be receiving not just the PS5 console along with the game "Far Cry 6" and the "Ghost of Tsushima" alongside another $50 gift card. In the second bundle, GameStop will offer a PS5 digital edition along with a Midnight Black DualSense, $75 PlayStation Card, PlayStation+, and another $50 gift card.

These details can be seen in the upcoming listing. Users will be getting an update on the details of the upcoming PS5 restock, including prices and when to get them.

Here's How to Sign Up for the Upcoming PS5 Restock Drop:

STEP 1: Users will have to join the Power Up Pro Rewards in order to get early access. This step is required for those that want to purchase the PS5 restock.

STEP 2: Users should follow and turn on notifications for PS5 restock alerts and get instant alerts as to when new consoles will be live for sale.

STEP 3: The upcoming PS5 restock will be made available on this particular link.

BestBuy is getting a new PS5 restock, and in order to assure a spot to buy the console, users will have to pay a $200/year membership to get the PS5 restock. This would allow buyers to purchase the console by securing them a spot.

