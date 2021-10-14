AMD Radeon RX 6600, the newest 1080 gaming GPU, is reportedly available on select US stores including, Amazon, Best Buy, Newegg, and Micro Center. If you are looking for a different graphics card for your PC needs, here's the best chance to obtain one.

AMD Radeon RX 6600 Sale At the Moment

According to The Verge's latest report, the ongoing sale for the latest AMD GPU is already starting as early as 9 AM ET. The tech publication also noted that there was a previous review about its features. At the moment, you can buy it for $329.

The review said that this GPU could run most games even though they are set to maximum settings. However, those "ray-tracing" games are an exception.

From another article written by GSM Arena, both the RX 6600 and RX 6600 XT use the same GPU die. The latter has 32 compute units compared to the former's 28 compute units.

Furthermore, the RX 6600 is also said to have lower clock speeds at 2491MHz. The 6600 XT features 10.6 TFLOPS which is much more powerful than the 6600's 8.93 TFLOPS.

The two Radeon GPUs sport 8GB of GDDR6 memory, but the 6600 XT variant has a faster rate at 16 Gbps compared to the 6600's 14 Gbps. There's also a little difference in their memory bandwidth since the RX 6600 features 224GB/s while the more advanced counterpart boasts 256GB/s.

In the context of an Infinity Cache, both of these AMD Radeon graphics cards have a similar capacity at 32MB.

AMD Radeon RX 6600 vs NVIDIA RTX 3060

In the same article, The Verge reported that the AMD Radeon RX 6600 is not comparable to the RTX 3060 card of NVIDIA. Several tech reviewers shared their conclusions about the GPU comparison between them.

According to a review by Tom's Hardware, the RX 6600 is deemed to be slower compared to the NVIDIA GPU. On the other hand, Eurogamer wrote that it poses poor raytracing capability against NVIDIA. The review also indicates that it features a closer resemblance to AMD RX 5700 and RTX 2060's performance.

AMD Radeon Pro GPU On Unlisted YT Clip

Last June, AMD teased its fans about the upcoming GPU that was described as "Something Big is Coming." Graphics cards enthusiasts shared different opinions after seeing the video on YouTube.

The unlisted short clip showed mini display ports, which are also seen on the Radeon Pro W5700 GPU. Moreover, the unknown computer hardware is said to receive a Navi 21.

At the time of the publication of the report, the AMD Radeon cards which have Navi-21 architecture are the 6800, 6800 XT, and 6900 XT.

Elsewhere, Jingjia Micro, a Chinese chipmaker, was already preparing to release the two upcoming GPUs. They are reportedly comparable to the AMD RX Vega 64 and GeForce GTX 1080.

