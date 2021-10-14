A TikTok video went viral after the account owner revealed her heart transplant was visible to the naked eye.

"Got a lil' emotional in this one ♥️ #chronicillness #disability #emotional #learnontiktok #Charity #PerfectMarcJacobs #fyp," she captioned on one of her most trending videos.

In this video, she shared that it has been eleven years since she received her heart transplant. Many TikTokers in the comment section shared their support for the girl.



One of them commented that the girl's videos were really inspiring and even thanked her for sharing her story without any hesitation. On the other hand, another one asked if she knew the heart's donor.

However, the viral TikTok user, Cecilia Adamou, said that she didn't know who actually donated the organ. Although this is the case, the young girl still wants to thank the individual since it changed her life.

Viral TikToker Receives Oversized Heart Transplant

According to The Sun's latest report, Cecilia received her heart surgery at the age of ten. However, the organ that she received from 30 years old guy was too large.

This is why her new heart can be seen with the naked eye. Although this is the case, it didn't stop her from sharing her story to inspire other patients like her.

The viral TikTok influencer said that she is actually amazed that somebody's heart allows her to stay alive, adding that it would remain very special to her.

She had her transplant back in September 2010. The surgery lasted for more than 12 hours. Although she suffered from a cardiac arrest during the operation, her medical operation still went successfully.

TikTok is currently one of the best platforms where you can find entertaining stories, as well as inspiring posts, just like what Adamou is currently sharing. This is why TikTok received more than one billion active users.

How Can You Help?

The National Health Service (NHS) Blood and Transplant is currently accepting organ donors. As of the moment, around 7,000 patients are currently on the U.K. Transplant Waiting List.

On the other hand, the health agency announced that 470 individuals died while waiting for a transplant back in 2021. If you want to help other people, you can register in the NHS Organ Donation program.

However, the agency always suggests interested donors talk with their loved ones before registering. If you want to see more details, you can visit this link.

For more news updates about other inspiring TikTok videos, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

