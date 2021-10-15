NASA's Hubble has spotted a discovery on Jupiter's icy moon of Europa, which has not been seen before, and it is the water vapor that is seen on an odd spot of the space rock. This is a novel discovery by the researchers, especially as it was not known before that water vapor could exist there, despite the formation of ice.

The Hubble's deep space telescope has discovered a lot about the out-of-this-world phenomenons and sights to see, giving humans knowledge about the world out there. The Hubble Space Telescope is a massive fan of Jupiter, and it has discovered a lot for the gas giant of the Solar System throughout the years.

NASA Hubble Spots Water Vapor in Europa, Jupiter's Icy Moon

NASA has been with Hubble for a long time now, and it has monitored Jupiter as well for decades already, which the space agency has already done countless hours in studies and monitoring. However, the icy moon of Jupiter named "Europa" has surprised the space agency, especially as it has seen water vapors on its hemisphere.

The Icy Moon is one of the many lunar objects around Jupiter, and it is a unique one, especially as it is different from the natural satellite of the Earth. Europa has a chilling surface, and it is the moon's most defining trait.

But now, NASA has seen something new with the Europa, and underneath its icy surface is a vast ocean that covers it, making it a space destination that is hospitable for life, according to NASA. Previously, NASA has seen water vapors erupt from the icy geysers of Europa, but only in remote places or small spaces.

But What's Wrong?

However, this time, NASA has seen that it has spread into a larger region, something that surprised the space agency over its decades-long observance of the moon. Moreover, it is a peculiar observance of Europa, which shows a new behavior of its moon, having water vapor more spread out through one region.

NASA is jarred by this discovery, especially as it only shows the water vapor to be staying in one place or hemisphere, and not being spread out on other places.

The space agency is surprised by this phenomenon, especially as it is known that water and gas are free forms of matter.

What Does This Mean?

Europa now has a phenomenon that turns solid ice straight into water vapor, and not having a liquid state like water, as compared to the Earth. NASA suspects that it is because it is a cold environment that is far from the Sun and has one-billionth surface pressure compared to that of the Earth.

